Man’s surprise Christmas gift from grandma gets him in trouble at airport

A man was flagged by airport security after his surprise Christmas gift from his grandma was scanned.

When a loved one gives you something as a surprise, especially a Christmas gift, well, then, you best keep it a surprise until the holiday comes.

That’s exactly what one man tried to do when his grandma gave him a briefcase full of something unknown.

However, when he went through airport security, he was flagged and forced to open his suspenseful gift — but what was in the briefcase?

Man forced to open his surprise Christmas gift in front of airport security

TikToker Brett Gaffney has gone viral for explaining the story about how his grandma gifted him a surprise Christmas present as he headed out the door to travel back home.

Since he was instructed to not open the “heavy” gift until he reached California, Gaffney made sure to follow his grandma’s orders.

However, he realized that he’d be going through airport security and soon awaited his fate as he approached the TSA.

Of course, the briefcase that the present was locked inside of, went off when it was scanned on the conveyor belt.

That’s when Gaffney was forced to open his Christmas gift earlier than expected. To his surprise, a typewriter was the highly anticipated present that his grandma had given him.

Viewers of Gaffney’s TikTok commended him for listening to his grandma’s wishes until he was legally unable to, saying, “The fact you listened and didn’t open it is so innocent, lmao.” Gaffney responded by saying he was “A man of pure trust.”

Others found it hilarious that he was given an old typewriter and suggested what he could begin writing on it.

Another viewer joked about the situation, saying, “Oh Nah, I’m checking for sure. Grandma Escobar ain’t getting me in trouble.”

Gaffney didn’t reveal what his grandma’s reaction was to him having to open his Christmas gift early. However, he made sure to let viewers know that he’ll be using the typewriter to write his memoir — jokingly, of course.