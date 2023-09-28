J.K. Rowling pays tribute to “brilliant” Dumbledore actor Michael Gambon

JK Rowling and members of the Harry Potter cast have paid tribute to the late Dumbledore actor, Michael Gambon, following his recent death.

On September 28, 2023, fans of the Harry Potter film series were saddened to hear of the death of Irish-English actor Sir Michael Gambon.

While Gambon was known for his performances in films like Amazing Grace and The King’s Speech, he was perhaps most well known for taking on the role of Albus Dumbledore in the third Harry Potter film, replacing the late Richard Harris.

Article continues after ad

Now, series creator J.K. Rowling and several cast members have paid tribute to the late actor and shared fond memories of him on and off set.

Article continues after ad

J.K. Rowling, Daniel Radcliffe, and more pay tribute to late Dumbledore actor

After hearing of Gambon’s death, Rowling took to Twitter/X to speak about her relationship with the Dumbledore actor and the fond memories they shared.

“The first time I ever laid eyes on him was in King Lear, in 1982, and if you’d told me then that brilliant actor would appear in anything I’d written, I’d have thought you were insane.”

Article continues after ad

The prolific author continued and said, “Michael was a wonderful man in addition to being an outstanding actor, and I absolutely loved working with him, not only on Potter but also The Casual Vacancy.”

Rowling offered her “deepest condolences” to Gambon’s family and those who loved him.

Article continues after ad

Alongside Rowling, other members of the Harry Potter cast also paid tribute to Gambon. In a statement provided to the Hollywood Reporter, titular star Daniel Radcliffe reminisced on the levity Gambon brought to set.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Michael Gambon was one of the most brilliant, effortless actors I’ve ever had the privilege of working with, but despite his immense talent, the thing I will remember most about him is how much fun he had doing his job.”

Radcliffe explained that Gambon was “an incredible story and joke teller” and made press junkets fun just by being around. “He was silly, irreverent and hilarious. He loved his job, but never seemed defined by it.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Ron Weasley actor Rupert Grint also shared a tribute on Instagram, where he expressed his sadness at learning of Gambon’s death. “He brought so much warmth and mischief to every day on set. He captivated me as a kid and became a personal role model of mine for finding the fun and eccentricities in life.”

Jason Isaacs, who played Lucious Malfoy, and Fred Weasley actor James Phelps were also among the cast members who paid tribute to Gambon.

Article continues after ad

Isaacs said, “I learned what acting could be from Michael in The Singing Detective – complex, vulnerable and utterly human. The greatest thrill of being in the Potter films was that he knew my name and shared his fearless, filthy sense of fun with me.”

Article continues after ad

Similarly, Phelps shared a story in which Gambon spent his downtime on set helping the younger actor prepare for an upcoming gig. While shooting the Half-Blood Prince’s Clocktower Scene, Gambon helped Phelps prepare for his other project.

Article continues after ad

“…We spent what should have been his downtime going over my weekend gig. It is a memory I’ve always had as one of the highlights of my HP days.”

No doubt many more actors and fans alike will express their condolences and memories of Michael Gambon in the days to come.