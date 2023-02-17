How to find Hagrid’s Hut in Hogwarts Legacy

Rubeus Hagrid was one of the most popular characters in Harry Potter, introduced to fans right from the start as he saved Harry from the wreckage of his parent’s death. Now, decades later, Hogwarts Legacy players can still go to see Hagrid’s Hut in all its glory.

Half-giant Hagrid was a father figure, a teacher, a groundskeeper, and much more at Hogwarts, always helping Harry whenever possible and guiding him throughout his school journey.

While Hagrid wasn’t born until 1928 — over 30 years following the events of Hogwarts Legacy — his hut preceded him way before he visited the wizarding school for the first time.

It was generally used as the home for any Hogwarts groundskeeper before and after Hagrid’s tenure, but naturally became recognized as Hagrid’s Hut to fans of the series.

Where is Hagrid’s Hut in Hogwarts Legacy?

Portkey Games

Finding Hagrid’s Hut is easy for anybody familiar with the films especially, as you can easily track the same journey Potter and his friends made countless times in the series.

Here’s how you can do it:

Head to the south side of Hogwarts. Cross the bridge near the Clock Tower Courtyard. Follow the path down to the bottom of the steps. You’ll see Hagrid’s Hut on the left-hand side of the track, overlooking the lake and with a pumpkin patch around it.

Once you’re there, you can also find the gravestone that many players believe is an homage to the late actor Robbie Coltrane, who portrayed Hagrid in the Harry Potter films.

You can also find some loot in there, including a Field Guide page, and explore the hut like you haven’t been able to before.

Be sure to check out some of our other Hogwarts Legacy guides here:

