LEGO Animal Crossing officially announced by Nintendo

LEGO is partnering with Nintendo’s Animal Crossing to bring everyone’s favorite village-managing franchise into a new, blocky form.

While rumors of a LEGO Animal Crossing set had been swirling for some time, Nintendo has decided to make the news official. Soon, LEGO collectors and Nintendo fans alike will be able to build out their own island with villagers – and likely locations – from the beloved game series.

The Nintendo UK X/Twitter account has tweeted out a short announcement trailer for the set. The trailer is short but tantalizing, featuring LEGO versions of beloved Animal Crossing characters like Isabel, Tom Nook, and more.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

LEGO Animal Crossing details and future

While there isn’t much info to go on right now, aside from the initial announcement, it’s a safe bet that this LEGO set will go stratospheric. Animal Crossing has hooked players with its charming, calm, and creative gameplay. Crafting and personalizing your own village or island is something that translates perfectly to the world of LEGO.

With players often going to great lengths to secure their favorite villagers in-game, it’s safe to say that there’ll be some demand for specific villagers in LEGO Animal Crossing. The set might even feature brand-new villagers yet to be seen in the games. With a partnership that makes this much sense, the world of Animal Crossing could be about to expand exponentially.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

We’ll be sure to keep you updated with more details, including a launch date, as we learn more about the future of LEGO Animal Crossing.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.