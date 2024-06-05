Best Min Byung-Gu Solo Leveling Arise build: Skills, stats, weapons, Artifacts

To create the best Min Byung-Gu build in Solo Leveling: Arise you will need to upgrade and use the best items in the gacha game.

Byung-Gu has proved himself to be the best support character out of all 25 hunters in Arise. Despite his major weakness being his lack of Light Damage dealing, he will only need to be on the battlefield for short periods to make a powerful impact by enhancing every hunter in your team.

Here are all the best skills, stats, weapons, and Artifact sets to make the ultimate Min Byung-Gu build in Solo Leveling: Arise.

Best stats

Health and Critical Hit Damage are the stats you need to prioritize when creating the ultimate Min Byung-Gu build in Solo Leveling: Arise.

Netmarble Health and Critical Hit Damage are the most important stats when building Min Byung-Gu.

He is a Health-based unit, and although he is also classed as a healer-type hunter, his strengths lay in his support skills and abilities for your hunting team. Through several key effects, Byung-Gu can convert his max Health into overall damage and Critical Hit Damage buffs for him and all your teammates.

The stats and skills you focus on to level up, as well as the weapons and Artifacts you obtain and continue to upgrade while playing Arise, should all therefore focus on improving your Health and Critical Hit Damage stats.

Best skills

Min Byung-Gu’s best skills are his Basic Skill Conviction of Light, Special Skill Judgement of Righteousness, and his Ultimate Skill Heavenly Blessing.

Netmarble The Judgement of Righteousness Support Skill is one of his best.

All three of these skills give significant buffs to Byung-Gu and the rest of your hunting team. These include stat increases for Damage, Critical Hit Rate, Critical Hit Damage, and Health recovery.

They can also be buffed heavily when his Disguised effect is activated. This effect not only enhances other skills but decreases damage taken by 50% and last 10 seconds. Disguised is activated by switching to Byung-Gu during fights or performing his Divine Punishment QTE skill.

Alternatively, his worst skills are his Basic Attacks Judgement of Light and Holy Mace, and the Special QTE Skill Divine Punishment. Overall, dealing damage to enemies is not his strong point and these attacks will barely make a dent on your enemies, as well as having lackluster effects for you and your team.

Skill type Skill Benefits Basic Skill Conviction of Light Deals 333% of Min Byung-Gu’s max Health and has a cooldown of 12 seconds.



If the target is hit, it activates the Punishment effect on them, which increases their damage taken by 5% for 20 seconds.



When switching to Byung-Gu during your fights, this should always be the first skill you perform due to the Disguised effect raising the Punishment damage enemies take to 15%. Special Skill Judgement of Righteousness Despite only dealing 76% of Byung-Gu’s max Health and having a cooldown of 25 seconds, it initiates some key support effects.



When the skill is used it applies the Light’s Glimmer effect and if the target is hit, then the Punishment effect is also applied.



Light’s Glimmer recovers everyone’s Health, equal to 1% of Min Byung-Gu’s max Health, per second for 10 seconds. The Punishment effect applies a 15% increase for damage taken to enemies for 20 seconds. Ultimate Skill Heavenly Blessing Deals a measly 284% of Min Byung-Gu’s max Health, however, its effects are OP.



The Heavenly Blessing effect increases Byung-Gu’s damage dealt and Critical Hit Rate by 12% for 12 seconds.



The Critical Hit Damage Increase effect raises your Critical Hit Damage by 40% for 12 seconds.



It is best used when switching to Min Byung-Gu during your fights to activate the Disguised effect as it applies the Critical Hit Damage Increase effect to all hunters in your team.

Best weapons

The best Min Byung-Gu weapon to equip in Solo Leveling: Arise is his own hunter-exclusive SSR weapon Eternal Slumber.

Netmarble Min Byung-Gu’s Eternal Slumber exclusive weapon is the hunter’s best choice.

The strongest weapon available to any character in Arise is the hunter’s exclusive weapon. However, if you are yet to obtain Eternal Slumber, the best non-exclusive weapon is the SR rarity Ancient Grimoire due to its Health stat boost and it buffing how fast you charge up your Power Gauge.

Weapon Skills & Abilities Eternal Slumber Powerful Light damage-dealing weapon that increases the users’s health by 2.5%.



Min Byung-Gu’s exclusive effects: When the Heavenly Blessing skill is used by Byung-Gu, it rises his and the rest of the hunters in your team’s damage by 4% for 16 seconds. At the maximum level, the damage will be increased to 16%. Ancient Grimoire Increases Power Gauge Acquisition Rate by 12%. At the minimum level, it boosts Power by 212 and Health by 300.

Best Artifacts

Noble Sacrifice (Holy) and Toughness (Hard Leather) are the best Armor Artifact sets and Outstanding Connection (Aquamarine) is the best Jewelry Artifact set to equip with Min Byung-Gu.

Netmarble Min Byung-Gu equipped with the four-piece Noble Sacrifice Armor set and four-piece Oustanding Connection Jewelry set.

Byung-Gu’s best Artifact sets in Solo Leveling: Arise center around boosting his Health or Critical Hit Rate and Critical Damage stats to buff the support he can give to his teammates.

If you want to use him as a complete support character, then choosing the Noble Sacrifice Armor Set would be the best choice, compared to the Toughness Armor set which will boost his attacks.

Armor Artifact sets Two-piece benefits Four-piece benefits Noble Sacrifice (Holy) Health increases by 8%. Decreases attack by 8%.

Increases hunting team’s attack by 8%. Toughness (Hard Leather) Critical Hit rate increases by 8%. Critical Hit Damage increases by 32%.

Jewelry Artifact sets Two-piece benefits Four-piece benefits Outstanding Connection (Aquamarine) Attack of the hunter and team increases to 12% for 10 seconds while switching characters. Attack of hunter and team increases to 28% for 15 seconds while switching characters.

If you need free Arise codes or are wondering what the current and next banners are, then we have you covered there too.