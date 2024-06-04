Best Seo Jiwoo Solo Leveling Arise build: Skills, stats, weapons, Artifacts

Since the release of Solo Leveling: Arise, Seo Jiwoo has been one of the best hunters. However, you’ll still need to level up certain stats and skills, as well as obtain the best weapons and Artifacts to maximize her skill set.

Jiwoo is a diverse character who we have ranked as an A-tier hunter in Arise due to her many strengths. In particular, she is especially strong at dealing damage while solo for extended periods thanks to her unique skill reset abilities.

This, along with her prowess in breaking bosses and her ability to bestow shields upon your hunting team, makes her a superior character to use throughout Arise.

Here are all the best skills, stats, weapons, and Artifact sets you need to construct the best Seo Jiwoo build in Solo Leveling: Arise.

Best stats

Health, Critical Hit Rate, and Critical Hit Damage are the stats you need to prioritize when creating the ultimate Seo Jiwoo build in Solo Leveling: Arise.

Netmarble You will need to focus on leveling up Jiwoo’s Health, Critical Hit Rate, and Critical Hit Damage stats.

Jiwoo has high Damage-per-second qualities straight out of the box. Equipping and upgrading skills, weapons, and Artifacts that buff Critical Hit and Health stats will make her formidable throughout the game.

Critical Hit Rate and Critical Hit Damage will be your main focus to buff DPS. However, Jiwoo is also a Health-based character whose skills and abilities revolve around converting a percentage of her max Health into massive amounts of Water Damage.

Best Skills

Seo Jiwoo’s best skills are her Basic Skills Water Dragon Rush and Lightning Kick, the Special Skill Burst Punch, her Ultimate Skill Water Dragon Transformation Strike, and even her unique Passive Skill Water Dragon Training.

Netmarble Seo Jiwoo has the added passive skill benefit of being able to reset the cooldown of all her skills.

As a Health-based hunter in Solo Leveling: Arise, the majority of the Water Damage inflicted by her skills will be converted from a percentage of her max Health.

Jiwoo’s main damage dealers will be the Lightning Kick and Water Dragon Rush Basic Skills, which you should level up as soon as you can. Then you will want to focus on upgrading the Burst Punch Special QTE Skill as a core skill, and of course, her Ultimate the Water Dragon Transfomation Strike to deal insane damage.

However, Seo Jiwoo’s immense strength lies in her passive skills. The star of the show out of all her skills is her ability to use Water Dragon Training to reset her skills cooldown to endlessly launch Water attacks at her enemies.

Skill type Skill Benefits Basic Skill Water Dragon Rush Inflicts 730% of her Health as Water Damage, as well as dealing weak Break damage. It has a cooldown of 12 seconds.



Needs an Extreme Evasion, Core attack, or Ultimate Skill to be activated to be able to perform the skill. Basic Skill Lightning Kick Hits enemies with 730% of her Health as Water Damage, as well as dealing weak Break damage. It has a cooldown of 20 seconds.



If Jiwoo performs the Heavy Attack: Lightning Kick version, then the Break damage dealt rises by 50%. Special Skill Burst Punch Inflicts 730% of her Health as Water Damage, as well as dealing weak Break damage. It has a cooldown of 12 seconds.



Needs an Extreme Evasion, Core attack or Ultimate Skill to be activated to be able to perform the skill. Ultimate Skill Water Dragon Transformation Strike Deals an insane 1484% of Jiwoo’s max Health as Water Damage. Passive Skill Water Dragon Training Jiwoo can uniquely reset her skills. Every time she performs any of her non-passive skills, the Training effect is activated.



Despite it not having any actual effect, when Training is stacked three times, it activates the Water Dragon Training effect. This resets the cooldowns of all of her skills.

Best weapons

The best Seo Jiwoo weapon to use in Solo Leveling: Arise is her own hunter-exclusive SSR weapon Unparalleled Bravery.

Netmarble Unparalleled Bravery is by far the best weapon to use with Seo Jiwoo in Solo Leveling: Arise.

The character’s special weapon in Arise is always the best choice for any hunter. The Steel Bow is the greatest Critical Damage dealer among non-exclusive weapons, so it’s an excellent backup if you still need to get Unparalleled Bravery.

Weapon Skills & abilities Unparalleled Bravery Water element weapon that inflicts a mighty punch of Critical Hit Damage.

Increases Critical Hit Damage by 5%.



Seo Jiwoo exclusive effects: When Jiwoo uses the skills Water Dragon Rush or Lightning Kick, Critical Hit Damage is increased by 1% and can be stacked 20 times. Steel Bow Deals high damage and Critical Hit Damage with ranged attacks. Increases Critical Hit Damage by 9% and can be leveled up to max it out at 24%.

Best Artifacts

Toughness (Hard Leather) and Noble Sacrifice (Holy) are the best Armor Artifact sets and Expert (Beast) is the best Jewelry Artifact set to equip with Seo Jiwoo.

Netmarble Seo Jiwoo equipped with a two-piece Toughness and two-piece Noble Sacrifice Armor set.

Different Gates, bosses, hunting team combinations, and other reasons can make it more favorable to have alternative Artifact pairings from the below.

However, the best overall Artifact combination for Jiwoo in Arise for Armor sets is the two-piece Toughness set to buff Critical Hit Rate with the two-piece Noble Sacrifice set to boost Health. Then, you will want to pair this with the four-piece Beast Jewelry set to boost overall Critical Hit stats.

Armor Artifact sets Two-piece benefits Four-piece benefits Toughness (Hard Leather) Critical Hit rate increases by 8%. Critical Hit Damage increases by 32%. Noble Sacrifice (Holy) Health increases by 8%. Decreases attack by 8%.

Increases hunting team’s attack by 8%.

Jewelry Artifact sets Two-piece benefits Four-piece benefits Expert (Beast) Critical Hit has a 25% chance to increase attack by 0.8%. Critical Hit has a 50% chance to increase attack by 1.6%. Berserker (Skeleton) Damage increases by 15% while the hunter has 50% or less Health. Damage rises to 30% while the hunter has 70% or less. Champion on the Field (Red-Eyed) Attack damage increases by 5% when Critical Hit is landed. Attack Increase effect rises to allow 4 maximum stacks.

