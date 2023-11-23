Best Buy offering low prices on LEGO Star Wars Helmets for Black Friday

These iconic LEGO Star Wars helmets are available on the cheap from Best Buy for Black Friday. You can’t save the galaxy without protecting your noggin!

From The Mandalorian to Darth Vader, Star Wars brings some iconic headwear to the table and of course LEGO brings them to life in the LEGO Star Wars helmet line of sets.

Thankfully Best Buy are here to offer a great deal on these bricky buckets just in time for the holiday season with their line of Black Friday deals.

Save on LEGO Star Wars helmets with Best Buy

Best Buy are offering great savings on a variety of LEGO Star Wars helmet sets for Black Friday. Sets such as these would make a great gift for the older LEGO Star Wars fan in your life.

Best Buy reduces the price of the LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet set to a low $63.99 for Black Friday. This set includes 834 pieces making up the dark Sith lord. Disclaimer: heavy breathing and parenting issues are not included.

Is Din Djarin breaking the Mandalorian creed once again? Nope! This is a 584-piece LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian helmet replica reduced to $55.99 for Black Friday. So, you can display this helmet proudly or protect your little green friend in style.

Display the helm of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s loyal brother-in-arms with the LEGO Star Wars Commander Cody helmet set. Based on the phase I Clone armor style and containing 766 pieces, Best Buy offers a great deal of $55.99 on this set. Try not to think about Order 66.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Display the helmet of one of the greatest heroes of the Clone Wars in 854 pieces with the LEGO Star Wars Captain Rex Helmet priced at a low $55.99 from Best Buy for Black Friday.

These helmets make great gifts along with the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collectors Series line of sets. I’m afraid any younglings will need to look elsewhere for their LEGO fix this holiday season.

If you shouldn’t ride a bike without a helmet you certainly shouldn’t pilot an X-Wing fighter into a battle that changes the course of the rebellion against the Empire without one, should you? The LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker Red Five Helmet is discounted $17.50 to $52.49 this Black Friday with Best Buy.

Those are all the deals Best Buy are offering on LEGO Star Wars Helmets for Black Friday, just in time to make a great gift for the holiday season.

If you’re looking for more savings on LEGO this holiday season, check out our Black Friday LEGO deals hub for the best prices from selected retailers.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.