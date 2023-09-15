How a BG3 player spent 5k on a naked Dwarf statue

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player went viral after spending nearly 5k gold on a naked dwarf statue.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has provided the gaming community with some incredible and unexpected moments – whether intentional or unintentionally added by the developers.

Players have deemed the RPG one of the most feature-rich and well-polished released in a long time, and some have pipped the game for a possible GOTY win.

One of the features is a 5k gold camp item statue that mimics the player’s appearance at purchase, and the community has been very impressed with one player in particular’s statue.

A sight-to-see: BG3 naked dwarf statue

To obtain the camp item, players must talk to the Rock Elemental/Mephit couple in the Circus, who will offer the statue for 5k gold, built as a replica of the player’s appearance. For one player, this was the “best 5k gold ever spent.”

In the screenshot from u/nikankwon, a naked dwarf with a ginger mohawk stood proudly in front of his statue, which was also completely naked.

Other BG3 players were jealous of the Dwarf’s naked excellence, warning the community to make sure you had your favorite gear on (or off in the OP’s post) before spending the 5k gold.

“I got a statue too, dressed up in my favorite looking armor… forgot I had my helmet hidden, and now my permanent camp statue has an ugly helmet on forever…”

“Very important to adjust your gear before getting that statue made. You do not want a weapon or instrument duct-taped to its back or a normally-hidden helmet visible on it.”

Hidden statue feature

While the BG3 community loved the naked dwarf statue, others found a more practical use for it.

