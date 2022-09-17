Elden Ring board game officially announced as “in development”

An Elden Ring board game is in development with a new Kickstarter for the project announced from Steamforged Games.

Elden Ring is one of the biggest games of 2022 and a massive favorite for the highly coveted Game of the Year award.

The FromSoftware title also spawned an enormous fanbase that fell in love with its high-stakes combat and gorgeous, horrifying world.

Now, Elden Ring fans will be able to enjoy the game with friends in-person with a new board game that’s just been revealed.

Elden Ring board game in development

The upcoming board game will be officially titled ELDEN RING™: The Board Game, and be a collaboration between Bandai Namco and Steamforged Games.

The website details the game as a “vast, sprawling world of decaying grandeur that unfolds through your exploration, you’ll embark on a huge and varied adventure, visiting iconic locations and crossing paths with familiar enemies and characters.”

The game will be able to be played amongst 1- 4 players. While no specific gameplay details have been revealed beyond the “intelligent, dice-free combat” description, a Kickstarter for the project will be launched soon and may reveal more information on exactly how the game will be played.

Currently, no release window has been revealed. The board game adds to tons of incredible physical content coming out for Elden Ring since the game’s launch back in February 2022, with a huge two-volume artbook on the way this November.