Apex Legends reveals official board game featuring Legends, Kings Canyon & more

Apex Legends has announced a partnership with Glass Cannon Unplugged to create an official board based on the battle royale that’s being funded through Kickstarter.

With 17 Seasons under its belt, Apex Legends has been around for a long time, gathering plenty of hardcore fans who love its unique battle royale experience.

With the game having been around for so long, some fans may want other avenues to experience the high-intensity action that Apex Legends offers.

Thankfully, EA is now offering just that, as Apex Legends announced an official collaboration with the board game studio Glass Cannon Unplugged to develop an official tabletop game based on the popular battle royale title.

Apex Legends announced its official board game

The announcement came from the official Apex Legends Twitter account, which revealed the partnership with GCU and the tabletop game’s official title: Apex Legends: The Board Game.

Apex Legends: The Board Game is being funded through Kickstarter with a goal of $244,491, or €225,000.

As for how the board game will play, it is a “highly competitive, intensely tactical team vs team miniatures game” that 2-4 players can play. Teams of two face of against one another in a battle royale-style game taking place on a 3D tabletop environment.

Each player will control a Legend represented by a miniature token. Each Legend comes with their own unique abilities and Legend-specific Feat card decks to set them apart from one another.

Additionally, players can make used of the Legend Board and Dial to manage their inventory, which includes things like weapons, gear, items, ammo, health points, and shields.

EA / Glass Cannon Unplugged Apex Legends: The Board Game features of modular, 3D game board.

The game board is a modular, 3D playspace based on the Kings Canyon map. Apparently, the terrain of the map will change with every game session and even incorporates the infamous Ring Flare to shrink the size of the playable safe zone as the game goes on.

Overall, the goal of each game is to eliminate the opposing team at least once, using basic actions like Move, Interact, Interacti Use, Attack, Abilities, Reactions, and more. Additionally, players will have to collect Weapons, with each come with their own strengths and weaknesses.

At the time of writing, the Kickstarter campaign has nearly reached $200,000 and the project has already teased add-ons containing more Legends like Lifeline, Caustic, Loba, and more.

For those interested in checking out the full Kickstarter campaign for more details, follow the link here.