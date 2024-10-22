One of Baldur’s Gate 3’s toughest bosses can actually be disarmed during epic fight

One of Badlur’s Gate 3’s toughest boss in Act 2 can be disarmed and left without their weapon during the epic showdown.

Badlur’s Gate 3 continue to be a massive success for developers Larian, so much so that its community remains as active and connected as ever.

Part of the charm of Baldur’s Gate 3 is how you can complete the game in so many different ways. Whether it be creating your unique build, picking different companions to tag along for the journey or more, there are so many different ways to play.

As such, it’s no surprise that players are still discovering all there is to offer, from unique dialogue moments to rare combat encounters.

Throughout each main Act of the game, players are tasked with taking down a variety of bosses. These fights are challenging and often require players to leave their all on the battlefield to make it out alive.

However, as discovered by a Baldur’s Gate 3 player on Reddit, the final boss battle in Act 2 against the Avatar of Myrkul has a cool hidden feature that many have only discovered, wherein you can disarm the boss during battle.

The initial poster revealed that after they managed to burn through all of his legendary resistances, the Avatar of Myrkul could be hit with a disarming maneuver that caused his scythe to fall out of his hands.

Naturally, doing so makes it much easier to get in close and personal and deal damage within the melee range, which is a huge help when going toe-to-toe with one of the hardest bosses in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Fellow players “couldn’t believe” that it is possible to disarm such a pivotal boss in Act 2 while others found it quite humorous.

“That’s actually hilarious. Literal avatar of the god of death and he’s just like, Aw dang it I dropped my thingy,” wrote on Reddit user.

Another added, “Even funnier is using honey paws to do it. God gets hit by regular bear and drops giant weapon into a chasm.”

