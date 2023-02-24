Baldur’s Gate 3 release date, PS5 launch and gameplay revealed in new trailer

Baldur’s Gate 3 had a new trailer premiere during Sony’s State of Play event, the trailer revealing the release date of the game, as well as sharing some more information about its PlayStation 5 launch.

The latest CRPG from Belgian developer Larian Studios has released new information regarding the game’s launch date. In a recent trailer released for Sony’s State of Play event, we received a new look into gameplay, character customization, locations and the newest antagonist to the series.

Baldur’s Gate 3 release date & more confirmed

Larian Studios Baldur’s Gate will be releasing on PlayStation and PC on August 31, 2023.

The trailer revealed that the game will be released on August 31, 2023. We also received confirmation that the game would launch on PS5 the exact same day it launches on PC.

There has yet to be an announcement for the Xbox release as of yet, however it’s unlikely the title will be exclusive to PlayStation.

Baldur’s Gate also highlighted several features useful for console players with the PlayStation trailer. The trailer revealed that split-screen co-op is available for the game, allowing for couch co-op/ local multiplayer for up to two players. PlayStation users can also play online with up to 3 other players, similar to PC.

Alongside this, the trailer revealed controller support will be available for all users, as the early access on Steam does not yet have it. The game will contain full controller support upon launch, and the trailer has given a brief insight into what that might look like come August 2023.

Larian Studios Baldur’s Gate 3 will feature split-screen co-op for players.

The trailer also offering up a first look at one of the antagonists for the story, showcasing General Ketheric Thorm as a necromancer threatening the city of Baldur’s Gate. The character will be voiced by American actor J.K Simmons, who has had extensive experience with roles in Whiplash and Spiderman.

Baldur’s Gate Game Editions

We also received more information about the various editions of the game that are being released. With a Deluxe and Collector’s edition available. Both of these editions will be priced separately from the base game but will offer players various goodies depending on the edition they purchased.

The Deluxe edition will grant players various in-game loot, such as a new dice skin and items inspired by their previous title Divinity 2. All players who have purchased early access to the game on Steam will also have their game upgraded to the Deluxe edition upon the game’s release.

The Collector’s Edition will contain physical goodies such as art books and maps, whilst also receiving all items in the Deluxe edition.