Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 7 drops next week but there’s a catch

Baldur’s Gate 3’s massive Patch 7 that’ll add new evil endings and official mod support finally has a release window, but not everyone can enjoy it just yet.

After unveiling various details about Baldur’s Gate 3’s Patch 7 to fans, Larian has continued the hype by dropping teasers for some of the new evil endings in the game. That said, now, we finally have a release window for the massive patch – and it will be next week, as mentioned by Swen Vincke during a panel at PAX West.

Article continues after ad

While this is no doubt exciting news, however, there’s a catch. The Patch 7 that’s releasing next week will be for PC only. Though Swen assured that console players will also eventually be able to enjoy all the new content from the patch after several processes.

He said: “We’re going to be putting a lot of attention on the modding community that’s been helping us [with] the mods that we can officially support.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3’s boss then explained that the team’s goal is to do cross-platform modding support, “which is not the easiest thing to do” as they have to make it work on both PC and console.

“We’ll start with the PC version. The console version will come a bit later because it has to go through a bunch of submission processes. This also gives us time to see whatever goes wrong and fix it so that we get it in time for console,” he added.

Article continues after ad

Despite no exact release date for when Patch 7 drops, there are already a ton of things players can look forward to. Aside from the evil endings, so far, we know that this patch will also be bringing long-awaited official mod support, quality-of-life improvements, and various bug fixes, among others.

Some of the romance dialogues and scenes will also be fixed. On the other hand, players looking to start a playthrough in co-op will be able to enjoy the new Dynamic Split Screen feature, allowing for a smoother and more convenient multiplayer experience.

Article continues after ad