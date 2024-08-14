Avatar: The Last Airbender’s top 10 most powerful benders

When it comes to the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender, there are plenty of powerful benders throughout the franchise that are sure to take your breath away.

Which are the strongest, however, has long been a topic of debate within the fandom as there are so many incredible benders to choose from.

So, keeping in mind subjectivity, here is our pick for the top 10 most powerful benders. To level the playing field, avatars won’t be included. Having mastered all elements, they would otherwise fill up all the top spots.

10. Ming-Hua

Nickelodeon Ming-Hua uses Waterbending to create multiple terrifying “arms”.

No arms? No problem! As the Waterbender in Zaheer’s group, Ming-Hua hasn’t let her disability hold her back from becoming a fierce fighter who isn’t to be reckoned with. Using water in the place of arms, her movement is effortless and her attack style is terrifying.

9. Jinora

Nickelodeon Aang would be so proud to see his granddaughter already a master Airbender.

At the age of 11, Jinora received her Airbending tattoos and officially became a master. Not only is she an incredible bender, but Aang’s granddaughter is more in touch with the spirit world than anyone else in Korra’s time and has used her talents to save her friends on more than one occasion.

8. Azula

Nickelodeon Facing Azula is accepting that you will “never rise from the ashes of your shame and humiliation.”

It would be a crime to not have Azula on this list. With her blue fire, wickedly brilliant schemes, and relentless determination, the Fire Nation’s princess is definitely not someone you want to face off against.

7. Katara

Nickelodeon Katara continuously proved herself throughout the show.

While she may have started as an amateur, Katara’s skill in Waterbending continued to grow throughout the show. By the end, she had mastered multiple styles, such as healing and Bloodbending, and proved herself to be one of the strongest benders there is.

6. Iroh

Nickelodeon The Wild Dragon of the West escaped a Fire Nation prison by getting super buff while behind bars.

While he may possess a gentle soul and be more interested in tea these days, there’s a reason Iroh is known as “The Dragon of the West”. Not only did he invent new bending styles (redirecting lightning) but he was also one of the last to meet Ran and Shaw, the dragons. Oh, and he single-handedly escaped a Fire Nation prison…

5. Bumi

Nickelodeon Even as a child, Bumi encouraged Aang to find new perspectives.

Wacky and weird, Bumi is Aang’s long-time friend and an absolute beast at Earthbending. Not only can he bend with literally just his face, but his feats are beyond impressive and he is always one step ahead of the enemy – such as reclaiming Omashu entirely by himself during an eclipse.

4. Zaheer

Nickelodeon Zaheer was able to fly, a skill Airbenders had long lost.

Born without bending, the leader of Red Lotus became an Airbender thanks to the Harmonic Convergence. Despite having had no training, Zaheer instantly picked up bending and was strong enough to break his three co-conspirators out of prison. He eventually even learned to fly and, unlike most Airbenders, isn’t scared to literally pull the air out of your lungs.

3. Toph

Nickelodeon Being blind, Toph uses Earthbending to see by sensing vibrations.

At 12 years old, Toph is already at the top of the game. “Seeing” through her feet via Earthbending, Toph turns her blindness into an advantage. Not to mention, she invented Metalbending, a style believed to be impossible.

2. Ozai

Nickelodeon The self-appointed Phoenix King burned his own son and banished him.

He may not have much screentime, but when Ozai does appear, he is a force to be reckoned with. After all, there is a reason why he is the final boss for the Gaang to defeat. His fire prowess is powerful enough to burn entire forests and his epic showdown with Aang showed just what horrors he was capable of.

1. Amon

Nickelodeon Amon was terrifying not only for his bending but for how he was able to manipulate people into following him,

At number one (and this may be controversial) we have Amon. While we don’t see much of Amon’s Waterbending in season 1, we know he is not someone to trifle with. Not only can Amon use Bloodbending no matter the moon cycle, a feat believed impossible, but he can even lock people’s Chi to remove their Bending, something only an Avatar had done before.

Honorable Mention: M. Night Shyamalan

The strongest bender of all, M. Night Shyamalan, used his skill set to do the unimaginable and take down the entire Avatar universe in only 103 minutes.