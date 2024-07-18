Neverness to Everness is a free-to-play open-world anime game that aims to rival Genshin Impact, so here’s everything we know — including launch platforms, gameplay, characters, and more.

Neverness to Evernes, otherwise known as “anime GTA” has quickly caught the attention of the gacha game community. Developed by Hotta Studio, the devs behind Tower of Fantasy, NTE aims to deliver sleek character-based action within its supernatural urban open world.

Unlike Genshin Impact, the game puts a heavy emphasis on vehicle gameplay and enables players to drive cars through its neon-soaked streets. With Neverness to Everness pre-registrations now live, there’s never been a better to learn about this exciting new game.

So, here’s everything we know about the game’s launch platforms, characters, gameplay, and more.

Hotta Studio Neverness to Everness has received a lot of hype.

No, Hotta Studios has yet to reveal a Neverness to Everness release date.

However, the game’s announcement teased a September 2024 reveal date. While it’s unlikely the game will be playable during this time, we will hear more information about the game in the coming months.

As always, we’ll update this section as and when the devs make further announcements.

Neverness to Everness platforms

Neverness to Everness will be coming to PC, mobile, PS5, and other consoles. There’s currently no news on whether it will be launching on Switch and Xbox, but we’ll likely hear further platform details in the future.

Is it free to play?

Hotta Studio Neverness to Everness aims to rival Genshin Impact and Zenless Zone Zero.

Yes, Neverness to Everness will be free to play. This was officially announced by Hotta Studio Producer, Kee Zhang, on the official PlayStation Blog. With it being an F2P mobile game, we can expect there to be the usual free and premium currency systems.

Is it a gacha game?

Hotta Studio has yet to clarify whether Neverness to Everness is a gacha game. However, judging from the title’s character-based gameplay and the fact that it’s a F2P anime game, the chances of it having gacha system are highly likely.

After all, Hotta Studios’ previous release, Tower of Fantasy, featured banners that players could roll on for a chance to unlock new characters and weapons. It’s also important to note that other popular games in the market, like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero all feature gacha mechanics.

Neverness to Everness gameplay

On July 16, 2024, Hotta Studio released its first Neverness to Everness gameplay video. It’s here where players were given an early look at its colorful characters and urban open-world environment. Just like Genshin Impact, NTE features character-driven combat and each unit comes packed with its unique abilities, known as Espers.

According to the game’s Producer, some characters can “utilize anti-gravity to climb high-rise buildings, while others can destroy environments.”

However, the standout feature of the trailer was the vehicle gameplay, which saw a character driving around a bustling cityscape. Judging from the footage, players can seamlessly explore the environment and even upgrade their vehicles at nearby garages.

There even appears to be a customizable HQ, which in this case was a stylish flat that was kitted out with sleek furniture, collectibles, and a swimming pool. Be sure to check out the video above to get a deeper look at the upcoming game.

Characters

As of writing, there are currently three announced characters in Neverness to Everness. You can find their official descriptions in the table below:

Character Name DESCRIPTION

Mint A rising star in the Bureau of Anomaly Control’s Containment Unit 2, Mint is a living dictionary of people and places in Hethereau. Whether it’s the stern finance expert from the General Affairs Office, the shaky-handed uncle from the staff canteen, the taciturn chief of the Budoriya, or the enthusiastic guide at the DSD Pop, Mint can chat with anyone… but only during off-hours! You can talk about anything and everything with Mint, and she can keep up with any conversation… probably. Except for the results of the BAC containment safety exams.

Nanally The star attraction of the antique shop “Eibon,” the most renowned family head in the Bridge District, and a rising star Esper in Hethereau! Steadfast and dignified, generous and kind, wise and calm. Nanally has participated in numerous major Anomaly containment and nullification operations, including “Danzaburou’s Revenge,” “Fluffy Demon King Showdown,” and the “V-class Wrath GR Cloud Crisis.” With her signature move, the “Coluccis Ultimate Death Shadow Nether Punch,” she sweeps through all opponents, undefeated! (1,000 Fons per comment, delete this)

Sakiri First, don’t feed random things to Kiroumaru! Second, don’t look down on people! Third, don’t open the third shelf in the fridge!” Sakiri, the rule maker for the fridge sticky notes at the antique shop “Eibon” – Although, to this day, those who actually follow these rules… ahem, are few and far between. If you anger Sakiri, beware of her Anomaly hammer named Kiroumaru and don’t get too close…”Eibon Antique Shop is not liable for anything swallowed or for any bitten butts.”

Now that you know everything about Neverness to Everness, be sure to check out our pre-registration guide to make sure you’re signed up for the upcoming release.