Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Release Date, leaks, gameplay, trailers, story

Ubisoft has released the next installment of the ever-popular Assassin’s Creed franchise. Here’s everything we know about Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, including information on locations, gameplay, and much more.

Ubisoft games fans know all too well that the prior game in this series was released back in 2018, Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey. They have been eager to get their hands on the new title since rumors began to spread in January, and now we have it available to play.

Leakers had been sharing unconfirmed information about the new AC title for months. However, the developers finally made an official reveal with their April 29 live stream. A popular graphic designer, BossLogic, created some incredible artwork for the new game, live on stream, which confirmed the new release would be set in the Viking era.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla release date & trailer

The next Assassin’s Creed title reportedly had its release date for Xbox One leaked on July 11 after the Italian Instagram account for the game uploaded a trailer early with the reveal at the end.

While we now know this is not true, it’s still interesting to see that the leakers weren’t far off of the actual release date of November 10, 2020.

Leak: Assassin's Creed: Valhalla releasing November 17 (Poor Ubisoft) Likely the PS5/XSX date too, within a day or two pic.twitter.com/XNWsevhHsD — AllGamesDelta (@AllGamesDelta_) July 11, 2020

Ubisoft gave fans a first look at the game during the Xbox Series X event on May 7 after the initial reveal. Their reveal includes a brand-new trailer, also confirming that it is being developed with next-gen consoles in mind.

The First Look Gameplay trailer consists of plenty of action. Developers also shared a glimpse at the world that fans can expect to enjoy when Valhalla drops. You can watch the full Assassin’s Creed Valhalla trailer below.

What locations will be in the game?

Fans of Viking history rejoice! Your Valhalla adventure takes place during England’s Dark Ages in the 9th century. Players will be able to travel between four major English kingdoms during that time period, Wessex, Northumbria, East Anglia, and Mercia, according to previous Creative Director Ashraf Ismail.

Specific cities such as London, Winchester, and York, as well as smaller towns, should also be included for the game’s launch. Norway will also play a major role as your character’s homeland in the story, with the potential to travel between the two countries.

Ismail claimed that, although Norway and England are set to make up the core of the map, the world will still have many surprises in store that won’t be shared with AC fans quite yet. Stonehenge and other popular attractions have also been teased in the latest trailer.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla story and characters

Since the story of Ezio Auditore came to a close in Revelations, every Assassin’s Creed title has introduced a new leading character. You can choose between a male or female protagonist and customize your character, Eivor, in a number of ways. Eivor’s story will show the character leaving their war-ravaged home country and leading their clan to the shores of England.

King Alfred of Wessex, and his Saxon forces, will be waiting for them in resistance on their arrival. Players will encounter some Assassins along Eivor’s journey. Eventually, players will begin aiding the Assassins in the classic conflict against the Templars.

Similar to titles such as Origins and Odyssey, Ubisoft will be taking inspiration from Norse Mythology. Many of the historical figures or even gods could play crucial roles in the game’s main storyline.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay

As it is set during the Viking era, fans of the series can expect to wield some powerful dual-wield weapons such as classic combat axes, swords & shields, and much more.

Players also get more unique gameplay features in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. These include raids, growing your settlements, and the ability to expand political power and influence in-game.

Ubisoft revealed that there are many more “Advanced RPG mechanics” compared to previous titles. The developers said that these features will provide players with multiple paths to take during their playthrough.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla also contains many features that fans of the franchise have come to love. These include naval travel, stealth gameplay, and the return of hidden blades following their absence in Odyssey.

Ubisoft’s Valhalla is now available to play, so make sure to check it out now on your favorite platform!