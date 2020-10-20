 Assassin's Creed Valhalla skill tree & abilities guide: Raven, Bear, Wolf
Assassin's Creed Valhalla skill tree & abilities guide: Raven, Bear, Wolf

Published: 20/Oct/2020 14:50

by Andrew Highton
Eivor climbing in Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Ubisoft Montreal

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla aims to give the player a lot of freedom in how they build their version of Eivor. Today, we’re going to run through the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla skill tree and abilities, to give a better idea of how you might go about molding Eivor to suit your preferences.

One of the most understated features about Assassin’s Creed is the way in which you can present your assassin. Whether you’re a short-range expert or long-range marksman, the skill trees in each game usually offer some semblance of freedom – even if the end result is always assassinating.

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla skill tree and abilities provide that same level of freedom, and affords you similar liberties. We’re going to list every skill and ability available to unlock, that we know of so far, from every branch of the tree. With Raven, Bear, and Wolf, the player is offered multiple different ways of building their character.

Just to note, several skills are unlockable multiple times. So, let’s take an in-depth look at each skill that we know of so far.

The skill tree in Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Ubisoft Montreal
The tree offers a whole range of useful skills.

Raven

Raven seems to be swayed in favor of stealth and ranged attacking. This is suitable for players that still want to be quiet assassins in the Viking era.

  • Range Attack Training – Increase your Range Attack
  • Melee Critical Precision Training – Increase the precision of your Melee Attacks, which improves the chance of Critical Hits
  • Poison Efficiency Training – Increase the effectiveness of Poison, making it easier to poison targets
  • Poison Potency Training – Increase the potency of your poison,  improving the damage it does
  • Backstab – Landing a blow directly on an enemy’s back will inflict increased damage and cause them to stagger
  • Evasion Training – Increase your Evasion, which improves your chances of avoiding damage and decreases the chance of getting hit by a Critical attack
  • Impact Training – Increase Impact with all your weapons
  • Melee Attack Training – Increase your Melee Attack
  • Stealth Training – Increase your Stealth Attack (all attacks range stealth, including Ranged and Melee)
  • Vitality Training – Increase your Maximum Health
  • Advanced Assassination – Unlocks the ability to assassinate high-level targets with a timing-based attack
  • Assassination Attack Training – Increase the damage of Assassinations
  • Abilities Training – Augments the damage of all abilities
  • Melee Critical Precision Training – Increase the precision of your Melee Attacks, which improves the chances of Critical Hits
  • Hammer Training – Increase your proficiency with Hammers
  • Headshot Training – Increase your Headshot damages
  • Breakfall – Eivor automatically performs a roll when landing from a dangerous height, reducing the amount of damage taken
  • Predator Bow Training – Increase your proficiency with Predator bows
  • Spear Training – Increase your proficiency with Spears
  • Chain Assassination – After performing a successful assassination, throw an axe at a second NPC standing in close proximity
  • Predator Bow Combo – Consecutive headshots with a Predator Bow deals extra damage
  • Melee Resistance Training – Increase bonus armor against all Melee Attacks

Wolf

The Wolf skill tree in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Wolf seemingly tries to hold the middle ground between covert Viking and all-out war machine. It definitely seems to have the more neutral skills.

  • Abilities Training – Augments the damage of all abilities
  • Impact Training – Increase Impact with all your weapons
  • Range Attack Training – Increase your Range Attack
  • Vitality Training – Increase your Maximum Health
  • Heavy Attack Training – Increase damage of all Heavy Attacks
  • Sprint Attack – Press the attack button whilst sprinting to do a sprint attack
  • Melee Attack Training – Increase your Melee Attack
  • Stealth Training – Increase your Stealth Attack (all attacks range stealth, including Ranged and Melee)
  • Armor Training – Increase your natural armor, which reduces all damage taken
  • Range Resistance Training – Increase bonus armor against all Range Attacks
  • Headshot Training – Increase your Headshot damages
  • Assassination Attack Training – Increase the damage of Assassinations
  • Emergency Aim – Holding LT/L2 will snap your aim to the enemy as they detect you, giving you an opportunity to kill him and remain undetected
  • Critical Range Precision Training – Increase the Precision of your Range Attacks, which improves the chance of Critical hits
  • Bow Stun Finisher – Press RS/R3 when aiming at a stunned enemy head to trigger a Bow Stun Finisher
  • Fire Efficiency Training – Increase the efficiency of your Fire, making it easier to put targets on fire
  • Poison Efficiency Training – Increase the effectiveness of Poison, making it easier to poison targets
  • Poison Potency Training – Increase the potency of your poison,  improving the damage it does
  • Bow to Melee Link – Alternating between bow and and melee attacks deal extra damage for a short time

Bear

The Bear skill tree in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Bear is quite simply the tree for 24/7, in your face combat. Placing a stronger emphasis on close-quarters attack and maximizing attack damage.

  • Melee Attack Training – Increase your Melee Attack
  • Melee Resistance Training – Increase bonus armor against all Melee Attacks
  • Armor Training – Increase your natural armor, which reduces all damage taken
  • Impact Training – Increase Impact with all your weapons
  • Heavy Attack Training – Increase damage of all Heavy Attacks
  • Dual Swap – When Dual-Wielding double tap A/X to swap weapon hands
  • Vitality Training – Increase your Maximum Health
  • Fire Intensity Training – Increase the intensity of Fire Attacks, improving the damage fire does to targets
  • Heavy Dual Wield – You can dual wield with heavy weapons. This will alter the stats and handling of each weapon
  • Heavy Attack Resistance – Increase bonus armor against all heavy attacks
  • Critical Damage Training – Increase the damage of Critical Hits
  • Stealth Training – Increase your Stealth Attack (all attacks range stealth, including Ranged and Melee)
  • Abilities Training – Augments the damage of all abilities
  • Range Attack Training – Increase your Range Attack
  • Parry Damage – Successful parries also deal damage to the attacker
  • Fire Efficiency Training – Increase the efficiency of your Fire, making it easier to put targets on fire
  • Light Bow Combo – Consecutive shots with a light bow deals extra damage
  • Regular Attack Resistance – Increase bonus armor against all regular attacks
  • Stomp – When an enemy falls to the ground, press RS/R3 to stomp on their face
  • Adrenaline Upgrade – +1 Adrenaline Slot
  • Berserker’s Mettle – Fight with reckless abandon. Taking damage no longer causes adrenaline loss
  • Hammer Training – Increase your proficiency with Hammers
  • Dane Axe Training – Increase your proficiency with Dane Axes

Ranged abilities

Similar to the Raven skill tree, ranged abilities seems more focused on remaining undetected and picking enemies off from a distance.

  • Ranged Poison Strike – Applies a poisonous concoction to the tip of your arrows, the poison spreads on enemy impact
  • Mark of Death – Hold RT/R2 then scroll your reticle to mark selected enemies, release to let fly a deadly volley of arrows
  • Raven Distraction – Use your Raven, Synin, to briefly distract your enemies
  • Thorn of Slumber – An arrow marked with the Svefnthorn symbol puts targets to sleep almost instantly

Melee abilities

Melee abilities are naturally the opposite of ranged abilities and embrace the more aggressive aspect of combat, perhaps best combined with the Bear skill tree.

  • Rush & Bash – Hold RT/R2 to rush continuously. While rushing, make contact with any enemy to grab and pick them up. Throw enemies you’ve grabbed off ledges, or to charge through other enemies, or throw them off ledges, or slam them into walls for extra damage
  • Poison Strike – Applies a poisonous concoction to your right-hand melee weapon. Poisoned enemies suffer additional damage over time
  • Kick of Tyr – A ferocious kick that sends enemies flying backwards. Enemies who strike objects or other enemies will suffer additional damage
  • Throwing Axe Fury – Hurl throwing axes at all enemies in range

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay trailer

To give you an idea of how to approach the game, here is a gameplay trailer that features the different ways you can play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Time stamp at 2:37.

So there you have it. That’s most of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla skill tree and abilities that you’ll be able to unlock and equip.

As we get nearer to the game’s release, we’ll be sure to update any few remaining ones for you. Surely, plenty more will be confirmed as we approach the launch.

