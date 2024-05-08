Arena Breakout Infinite’s closed beta is now live. However, players who missed joining can still access it. Here’s how you can sign up.

Arena Breakout Infinite is the rival game that Escape from Tarkov devs lashed out at. Developed by Tencent, this game is an ultra-real immersive extraction shooter and shares a very close resemblance to Escape from Tarkov and Gray Zone Warfare.

The game’s closed beta is live on Steam. However, there are requisites you must know before jumping into Arena Breakout Infinite. So, here’s all the info you need about signing up for Arena Breakout Infinite closed beta.

How to sign up for Arena Breakout Infinite closed beta

You can sign up for the Arena Breakout Infinite closed beta straight from Morefun Studios’ official website. To do that, follow the steps below:

Head over to Arena Breakout Infinite’s official website. Click on the Beta Signup button on the top-right corner of the page. It should be in red. Create an account for free.

Unfortunately, if you’re going to sign up on or after May 8, chances are you won’t get access to the test session. But it ensures you’re one of the eligible players for future beta tests. The steps will remain the same.

Check if you’re eligible for Arena Breakout Infinite closed beta

If you’ve signed up for the beta before May 8, check if you’re eligible for the beta test.

Open their official website. Click on the Beta Qualification Check text. This text is located at the bottom of the screen, right below the Download button. Log in using your credentials.

A message will pop up and show you if you’re eligible for the closed beta or not. This simply means your account needs to be whitelisted to play the Arena Breakout Infinite test build.

If you’re allowed to play, simply redeem the key in front of you and dive straight in.

Get an Arena Breakout Infinite closed beta key from Twitch

Arena Breakout Infinite’s celebratory post on X/Twitter confirms the game has surpassed 1 million pre-registrations. However, the devs are aware that more key requests are coming in and they have partnered with Twitch to release more keys.

Players well-acquainted with Twitch know the platform holds various events for new game releases during which a player can win several drops by watching livestreams for some time.

So, we can expect Morefun Studios to drop more beta keys in a similar way. Full details will be revealed on May 9, 2024, and once that happens, we’ll update this section.

