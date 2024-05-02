Best weapons in Gray Zone Warfare to use in the early game & beyond

Best weapons in Gray Zone Warfare to use in the early game & beyondMadfinger Games
You must use the best weapons to dominate the early stages of Gray Zone Warfare but choosing the right one can be daunting. So, here’s a list of the best weapons you can use in the new FPS.
Being a realistic military shooter, there are a plethora of weapons to choose from in Gray Zone Warfare. Similar to other games like Call of Duty and Escape from Tarkov, these weapons serve a particular purpose. Some can be great at close to medium range, while others are ideal to fire from a distance.
Lamang Island is filled with obstacles, and Gray Zone Warfare’s early stages can be unforgiving for new players, so having the best weapons will help you dominate the early game meta.
Best early game Gray Zone Warfare weapons
The weapons we’ve mentioned below are pretty easy to get by looting. Otherwise, you can also buy them from vendors and they don’t cost much.
Mosin (Sniper Rifle)
- Weapon type: Bolt Action Rifle
- Recoil pattern: Vertical – Heavy
- RPM: 80
- Weight: 3.4kg or 7.5lb
Mosin is one of the best sniper rifles you can use in Gray Zone Warfare during the early game. You can find this weapon by taking down enemies using snipers or by looting weapon chests.
The Mosin is based on the M38 Carbine bolt action and its reliability and easy-to-control recoil make it an easy choice among early Gray Zone Warfare players. However, as you progress, we’d recommend upgrading to a better sniper.
Sa vz. 61 Skorpion (SMG)
- Weapon type: SMG, Full Auto
- Recoil pattern: Horizontal – Moderate
- RPM: 870
- Weight: 1.3kg or 2.9lb
If you’re looking for the best SMG during the early game in Gray Zone Warfare that’s ideal for mid to close-range combat, go with the Sa vz. 61 Skorpion. This SMG is versatile as you can use it as a primary gun and a powerful sidearm.
The barebones gun works well as a side arm, but if you’re looking to use it as your primary weapon, you’ll want to have some attachments like crosshairs and better magazines.
M4A1 (Assault Rifle)
- Weapon type: Auto Rifle, Single-Auto
- Recoil pattern: Vertical – Moderate
- RPM: 800
- Weight: 3.51kg or 7.74lb
M4A1 is the second-best AR you can use during the early stages of Gray Zone Warfare. It’s one of the go-to choices for Call of Duty and PUBG veterans and does a pretty decent job of dealing with enemies at different ranges.
What makes the M4A1 a great choice is that it has multiple attachment options like bayonets, carriers, crosshairs, and more.
Remington Model 870 (Shotgun)
- Weapon type: Pump Shotgun
- Recoil pattern: Vertical – Heavy
- RPM: 300
- Weight: 3.6kg or 8.0lb
The Remington Model 870 is the best early-game shotgun to one-shot PvE enemies at close range in Gray Zone Warfare. Despite being heavy and having a recoil that’s difficult to control, it’s one of the most viable shotguns in the game.
AK-47 (Assault Rifle)
- Weapon type: Auto Rifle, Single-Auto
- Recoil pattern: Vertical – Moderate
- RPM: 600
- Weight: 4.78kg or 10.5lb
The AK-47 is hands-down the best AR in Gray Zone Warfare. Similar to CS2 or PUBG, this type of gun can deal great damage to enemies at every range.
What’s even better about the AK-47 is that the gun itself and the ammo you’ll need are really easy to find compared to the other weapons on this list. PvE enemies carry AK-47s, so killing them will earn you one. It can pierce helmets and one-shot enemies, provided you land the headshot, and comes with fewer attachment options than the M4A1.