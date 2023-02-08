Apex Legends Season 16 moves Hemlok into Care Package with huge buffs

Apex Legends Season 16 is significantly buffing the Hemlok Burst AR and moving it into the Care Package with the Boosted Loader equipped.

Finding a Care Package in the later stages of an Apex Legends match can be a game-changer, thanks to the valuable resources they can provide to you and your team.

The most powerful aspect of these crates is without a doubt the weapons, which are immensely strong and deal increased damage in comparison to their counterparts.

Well, in Season 16 with the Rampage returning to the ground, it’s the Hemlok that’s taking its spot in the Care Package.

Not only that, the weapon is receiving a set of major damage buffs, making it more deadly than ever before.

Hemlok is moving into the Care Package for Season 16.

Hemlok buffed & added to Care Package in Apex Legends

In Season 16, the Hemlok Burst AR will be added to the Care Package with the Rampage LMG returning to the ground.

On top of this, the Hemlok is receiving major buffs, including increased damage and a better headshot multiplier, making the burst weapon extremely potent at long range.

The gun will even come with the Boosted Loader hop-up equipped, which increases reload speed when you still have few rounds left, and overloads the next magazine with extra bullets.

The Hemlok is built for long-range skirmishes in Apex Legends.

When discussing the Care Package Hemlok during the preview event, Lead Weapons Designer Eric Canavese promised that “when you get your hands on the crate version of it, you will absolutely shred”.

So, it’s safe to say the devs are confident the Hemlok will dominate in Season 16, but as it’s in the Care Package, you’ll just have to keep your eyes peeled and be ready to takedown any teams contesting a crate.