Apex Legends devs Respawn reveal they're working on a brand-new IP - Dexerto

Apex Legends developers Respawn Entertainment have revealed that they’re working on a new IP, with some fans thinking it might be different to the “adventure forever” title that was teased in early 2021.

Respawn Entertainment have developed a handful of games now, stretching back to Titanfall, Titanfall 2, Apex Legends, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Each game they’ve released has received some acclaim but Apex has, undoubtedly, been the most successful game from their back catalog with over 100 million players diving in for at least one game.

Off the back of Apex’s success, a new IP that would let players “adventure forever” was teased, and while we’ve not heard any more about that since, the devs are working on a new IP.

Advertisement

Respawn programmer Steven Kah Hien Wong revealed on Twitter that a small team is working on the new IP and they’re looking for another member to join them, a coder.

“Want to get in early and help build a new IP from scratch? We’re a team of *5* right now looking for our 6th (a coder)!” he posted, with a link to Respawn’s careers page attached.

Vince Zampella, the head of Respawn Entertainment, chimed in as well. “Looking for an exciting new opportunity? New Respawn project, super exciting stuff. Get in early!” he said. Of course, these tweets prompted some wild speculation from fans.

Advertisement

Looking for an exciting new opportunity? New Respawn project, super exciting stuff. Get in early! https://t.co/48UOhXhq7e — Vince Zampella (@VinceZampella) April 23, 2021

Some fans quickly gravitated towards Titanfall 3, while others asked if it was going to be a Star Wars-related title. Others suggested something completely different: “Is this for the Call of Duty/Battlefield killer we’ve been waiting for?”

None of the Respawn devs involved have said anything else about what the project entails, and while new, it could also be linked to the “adventure forever” project that has also been teased.

Regardless, speculation is not going to stop until Respawn confirms anything, so we’ll just have to wait and see.