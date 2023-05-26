Alone in the Dark reboot reveals Jodie Comer & David Harbour in lead roles

It’s been revealed that Jodie Comer and David Harbour will star in the upcoming reboot of the pioneering survival-horror game Alone In The Dark.

31 years after the original Alone in the Dark was released, THQ Nordic are reimagining the classic franchise with a reworked story that features characters from the first three games and moves the action to an ‘over-the-shoulder’ perspective.

Just like the original, this reboot will focus on a single-player adventure with two familiar characters to play as: Emily Hartwood and Edward Carnby. They’ll be portrayed by Killing Eve star Jodie Comer and Stranger Things star David Harbor respectively.

Speaking about what fans can expect from the reboot, writer and game director Mikael Hedberg said: “We start our story much like the original. Jeremy Hartwood is haunted by the Dark Man, and he goes to a countryside hospital called Derceto in the hope to find some help.

“Jeremy sends a disturbing letter to Emily Hartwood, his niece, and it spooks her enough that she hires Detective Edward Carnby to find out what’s going on.”

The story will differ slightly depending on whether you choose to play as Emily or Edward, and the people you encounter along the way will react differently to you depending on your chosen character.

Explaining the decision to bring Comer and Harbor on board, Hedberg continued: “We knew early on that we had a character-driven story, so we needed to find some really good actors to make those characters come to life.”

The Alone in the Dark reboot has also finally been given a release date: October 25, 2023.

Pre-orders are live now, and anyone who does place a pre-order will get a bonus 1992 Costume Pack that puts the original game’s character designs into the reboot.

Before that release date rolls around, though, you’ll be able to experience a prologue for Alone in the Dark that takes place a couple of weeks before the main story. That’s available to download for free right now.

Alone in the Dark will be released on October 25, 2023, for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.