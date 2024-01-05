10 Star Wars figures you need in your collection

Strike your pose with the best Star Wars figures – from fierce Vader and samurai Mando statues to speeder bike chases and duels bringing the saga home.

Star Wars fandom grows with every new film and TV series, as well as the stories in the universe. For diehard collectors and casual fans alike, Star Wars figures can be a little hit-and-miss. To save you the hassle, we’ve gathered the best figures that offer highly detailed replicas of favorite characters alongside classic vehicles and scenes to display.

1. The Black Series Hyperreal Episode V Darth Vader

Amazon

This 8-inch fully posable Darth Vader action figure captures the Sith Lord’s imposing presence in lifelike detail. From the intricate patterns on his chest control panel to the fabric folds of his cape and the layer of grime on his helmet, the figure authentically brings Vader to life.

It comes with 28 points of articulation and various character-specific accessories, so you can recreate scenes from your favorite movie or make your own.

2. Star Wars The Vintage Collection: Speeder bike

Amazon

Allow fans to recreate Scout Trooper pursuits on Endor’s forest moon with this classic speeder bike vehicle set. At a 3.75-inch scale, the highly poseable bike features film-accurate details like extendable flaps and an attached blaster cannon.

It comes with an articulated Scout Trooper figure that can sit astride the bike ready for display recreating key movie moments. Relive those Scout Trooper pursuits on Endor’s forest moon with this retro speeder bike vehicle toy.

3. Kotobukiya Star Wars: Darth Vader Industrial Empire Statue

Amazon

Kotobukiya’s statues are always eye-grabbing centerpieces, and their stylishly mechanical take on Vader is no exception. This uniquely sinister sculpture will stand out among any Star Wars figure.

4. Darth Maul ARTFX Statue from The Clone Wars

Amazon

For dramatic animated displays, Kotobukiya’s Darth Maul ARTFX statue replicates the Sith assassin’s look in the Clone Wars series.

Expertly modeled using Lucasfilm references, the textured detail of his horns and tattooed red and black skin captures Zabrak heritage while he wields his signature double Lightsaber blade.

5. Vintage Collection: The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter vehicle set

Amazon

Part of Hasbro’s retro-packaged Vintage Collection line, this N-1 Starfighter fighter plane pulls design inspiration straight from the Disney+ The Mandalorian show.

Along with interactive features like an opening cockpit and spring-loaded shooters, it comes with a poseable Mandalorian figure and a tiny Grogu accessory for in-flight adventures.

6. Star Wars The Vintage Collection Obi-Wan Kenobi & Darth Vader (Showdown version)

Amazon

This 2-figure set celebrates pivotal prequel moments by pairing Jedi master Obi-Wan and fallen apprentice Anakin as formidable Darth Vader. This figure features their looks from the climatic Obi-Wan Kenobi show’s finale duel.

With such detailing and five character-specific accessories, it is a must-have figure that lets you recreate the emotional battle.

7. Star Wars: The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian Rescue Set

Amazon

Recreate rescue adventures from The Mandalorian’s second season with Hasbro’s 4-figure multipack. It brings together key characters from Moff Gideon’s Light Cruiser – the Mandalorian, Grogu, Moff Gideon, and a Dark Trooper.

Every little articulated figure has character-specific weapons and gear for crafting new scenes.

8. Tamashii Nations Samurai Taisho Darth Vader

Amazon

Japanese figure maker Tamashii Nations infuses Star Wars characters with traditional Japanese style in their samurai-influenced Movie Realization line. This figure envisions Darth Vader as a warlord recruiting Ronin to his cause.

His armor takes on a feudal look while still capturing Vader’s essence, plus it includes thematic rocky display base parts.

9. Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi Wandering Jedi figure

Amazon

Part of Hasbro’s adult collector-minded Black Series, this articulated Obi-Wan figure captures the Jedi Master’s weathered look during his Tatooine exile following Revenge of the Sith.

Details like his wrapped desert robes, utility belt, and black-market droid caller accessory make this a definitive collectible for Kenobi fans.

10. Tamashii Nation Ronin Mandalorian & Grougu

Amazon

Creatively mashing up Star Wars and Japanese heritage, Bandai’s Movie Realization series styles characters with an Edo dynasty twist.

Here the Mandalorian takes on a Ronin wanderer appeal. His incredibly detailed Mandalorian armor gains a feudal look plus his baby cart carries an in-scale Grogu figure.

With new movies, shows, and storylines expanding the Star Wars universe every year, the toyscape for fans old and new continues growing in all directions too.

Whether expanding your Black Series lineup or introducing Japanese-influenced collectibles, these Green and Black series selections satisfy love for Jedi and Sith lore alike through finely crafted large-scale statues down to fun-sized figures ready for playtime imagination.

