Funko knows the way as it launches new Star Wars Mandalorian figures

The new Mandalorian Funko Pop! lineup captures the Disney+ series’ most popular characters, from central heroes to supporting personalities.

Funko has expanded its Star Wars: The Mandalorian lineup with an exciting new wave of vinyl bobbleheads capturing the Disney+ series’ most popular characters. Now available, this latest collection has figures to fill the shelves of any fan’s display.

The Mandalorian soars into the Funko Pop! Lineup

Mando and R5-D4 Blast Off in N-1 Starfighter Pop! Ride Kicking things off is a Super Deluxe Pop! Ride with the Mandalorian piloting the N-1 Starfighter, his chaotic droid co-pilot R5-D4 along for the ride. The two are ready to jump to hyperspace for their next mission. This $25 ride makes an action-packed addition.

Bo-Katan Kryze takes her Funko-sized throne

Next up is a Deluxe Bo-Katan Kryze. It depicts her in their rightful place upon the Mandalorian throne, ready to lead her people. This royal rendition spotlights Bo-Katan’s commanding presence. At $30, it captures the warrior queen in her glory.

The Mandalorian wields the Darksaber in this new figure

This standard Mando figure highlights his expert handling of the legendary Darksaber blade following his duel with Moff Gideon. It pairs perfectly with Grogu in his hovering pram. The Darksaber wielder retails for $12.

Grogu hovers into view in this new Funko Pop

Fans can also expand their collections with an adorable Pop! of Grogu safe in his hovering pram, ready to accompany Mando on their travels wherever they may lead. The pram propelled Pop! comes in at $12.

Paz Vizla joins fellow Mandalorians in their Funko Pop renditions

Paz Vizla, one of the most skilled fighters of the tribe, receives his own Pop! treatment looking battle-ready with his vibroblade. It can be yours for $12.

The Armorer is now a Funko Pop Mandalore can be proud of

The wise Armorer has her hammer in hand, ready to share her knowledge and traditions as a key leader of the covert. She’ll forge a spot in collections for $12.

Mandalorian Judge rules by the Creed’s tenants

A Mandalorian Judge enforces the Mandalorian code of honor in the new Pop! lineup, ready to make a fair ruling. Grab him for your shelf at $12.

Peli Motto and Grogu are now a cute Funko Pop

Finally, the kind-hearted Peli Motto mechanic gets her own Pop! featuring Grogu by her side, depicting the odd duo from the Mos Eisley spaceport ready to repair any starship damages. The $12 double pack makes a cute display.

Grow your Mandalorian Pop! squad with this exciting lineup of new vinyl capturing the space western’s most popular faces. With vinyl bobbleheads spanning beloved characters big and small, this Funko rollout adds the perfect new bounty for Mandalorian collections everywhere. Display them proudly – the way the Mandalore endures.

