Season 3 of The Mandalorian just concluded, so we’re taking a look at what happened to Grogu at the end of the final episode, and how that might feed into Season 4.

The new season of The Mandalorian has been something of a rollercoaster, featuring a couple of the series’ best episodes, and also a few of its worst.

Grogu was the one constant, however, remaining as cute as ever, but also being given more to do a proceedings progressed. Indeed, he even got himself a droid suit to make the character more mobile. And more dangerous.

So here’s what happens to the adorable alien in Season 3. And what that might mean for the future of The Mandalorian. So BEWARE OF SPOILERS AHEAD…

What happens to Grogu at the end of The Mandalorian Season 3?

Grogu is in mortal danger throughout the Season 3 finale of The Mandalorian. But ultimately he ends up saving the day, protecting Din Djarin and Bo-Katan from the same fiery blast that kills Moff Gideon.

Then there are big changes for the little one. Din Djarin states to the Armorer that Grogu is his apprentice, and that he is no longer a foundling. He therefore suggests that Grogu be added to the Song.

“He is too young to speak,” claims the Armorer. “So he is too young to take the Creed. He must remain a foundling.”

Din then asks if Grogu could become a Mandalorian apprentice if a parent gave permission. When that becomes a possibility, Din suggests adopting Grogu as his own, to which the Armorer agrees by stating “This is the way.”

“Let it be written in Song that Din Djarin is accepting this foundling as his son,” the Armorer tells her people, before addressing Grogu about his new parentage. “You are now Din Grogu, Mandalorian apprentice.”

What does this mean for The Mandalorian Season 4

The Armorer than addresses Din Djarin, and essentially sets up Season 4 of the series, telling him: “You must leave Mandalore, and take your apprentice on your journeys. Just as your teacher did for you.”

Djarin then does just that, taking his kid to meet with Carson Teva. Din tells Teva that wants to work for the New Republic as an independent contractor. “You don’t have the resources to protect the Outer Rim,” Djarin explains. “Let alone hunt down Imperial remnants. And I need work.”

Tela tells him it’s against regulations and would never get approved. To which Din suggests they keep it off the books. And with that a deal is struck, with Din Djarin and Grogu all set to have Season 4 adventures on behalf of the New Republic.

But before they embark on the journey, father and child rest for a moment, at the homestead gifted to them by Karga on Nevarro. Which is where Season 3 comes to a close.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 8 is available to stream on Disney+ now. Check out more coverage below:

