 How to access fenced-off areas in Forza Horizon 4 Horizon Festival - Dexerto
How to access fenced-off areas in Forza Horizon 4 Horizon Festival

Published: 9/Nov/2020 15:29

by Jacob Hale
Forza Horizon Festival fence
Turn 10 Studios

Forza Horizon

While the Horizon Festival in Forza Horizon is typically a place for players to win races, buy cars and increase their popularity level, curious players have found a way to get into the fenced-off areas of the festival.

Throughout the duration of Forza Horizon 4’s lifespan, the Horizon Festival in England has been a place for racers to show off their pace, their cars and take part in some more casual street racing, rather than on professional tracks.

While the Horizon Festival is set in England, and obviously meant to be inspired by real-life festivals in its setting and atmosphere, players are very much confined to the limits of the festival itself…

Or are they?

Forza Horizon 4 Ariel Atom
Turn 10 Studios
You’re going to need an Ariel Atom to do this trick.

As with literally every game, players are intent on breaking the rules, and that remains true for Forza Horizon player BenEzekiel, who wasn’t content being confined to the festival, and made it their mission to get out.

It looks like they’ve finally found a way, too, managing to access the fenced-off area of the festival with ease, and it really couldn’t be simpler. Here’s what you’ve got to do:

  1. Find a low fence that you want to jump over.
  2. Set up an Ariel Atom car with its rear bumpers on the fence.
  3. Take whichever car you want, and drive straight at the Atom.
  4. As long as you go straight at it, the Atom will act as a ramp and propel you over the fence, free to explore your new surroundings.

Now, what benefit players will actually gain by getting into the fenced-off areas remains to be seen. At face value, it looks like it does… well, just about nothing. But that’s not to say there’s not more to explore or learn from accessing these areas, and we might be about to say a huge influx of new things to do from players hopping the fences.

If you do find fun new things to do outside of the fences, be sure to share it: you never know what kind of gameplay it could lead to!

Forza

Crazy Forza Horizon 4 glitch makes players drive through the ground

Published: 9/Nov/2020 12:55

by Kieran Bicknell
Forza Horizon 4 map glitch logo
Reddit: u/gr8b8m8Ir8it8outa8

Forza Horizon 4 thrives on its open-world map, with plenty of areas for players to explore. Unfortunately, not all exploration is deliberate, as a number of Redditors have discovered thanks to an unusual bug in the game.

Players of Playground Games’ popular open-world racer Forza Horizon 4 are always looking for new areas to explore. With the map being a miniaturized version of England with a number of iconic landmarks replicated in-game, there are numerous hidden areas and discoveries to be made.

Not all discoveries are intentional, however. A number of players have been posting to Reddit’s r/Forza and r/ForzaHorizon pages, sharing a reoccurring glitch that forces players underground.

Forza Horizon Underground glitch
Reddit: u/livkinson
The glitch appears to force players underground after they collide with trees or other objects while upside down.

Forza Horizon underground map glitch

While most glitches and bugs shared to Reddit are one-time events, with so many players reporting the same issue, it seems this is a regular bug encountered on Horizon 4.

In every instance we’ve seen, the unusual event occurs after landing a jump, rolling over and/or hitting a ‘solid’ object within the game.

In the video below, for example, posted by jmesser794, the player is forced underground by the glitch. Having successfully navigated the rough terrain, the vehicle then hits a bump and rolls over.

Initially, it appears there is nothing unusual about this. After all, it is very easy to roll cars in Forza Horizon — but what happens next is very strange indeed.

Listening to classical radio really set the mood when going under the map from r/ForzaHorizon

With the car still on its roof, it rolls into a tree, stops completely, and then disappears below the map. Entering the seemingly endless void, the player is able to look up and see the ‘world’ disappearing above them.

While this particular video has extra hilarity points thanks to the classical music accompaniment, this Redditor is far from the only one to report this particular glitch.

A number of other players have reported similar issues, and it appears to be happening regardless of the season. However, it seems that crashing into a solid object while upside down is the main trigger for the glitch.

It remains to be seen whether Playground Games will issue a fix for this in the upcoming Series 29 update. Until then, why not give it a go yourself and see if you can replicate the results above.