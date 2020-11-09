How to access fenced-off areas in Forza Horizon 4 Horizon Festival - Dexerto

While the Horizon Festival in Forza Horizon is typically a place for players to win races, buy cars and increase their popularity level, curious players have found a way to get into the fenced-off areas of the festival.

Throughout the duration of Forza Horizon 4’s lifespan, the Horizon Festival in England has been a place for racers to show off their pace, their cars and take part in some more casual street racing, rather than on professional tracks.

While the Horizon Festival is set in England, and obviously meant to be inspired by real-life festivals in its setting and atmosphere, players are very much confined to the limits of the festival itself…

Or are they?

As with literally every game, players are intent on breaking the rules, and that remains true for Forza Horizon player BenEzekiel, who wasn’t content being confined to the festival, and made it their mission to get out.

It looks like they’ve finally found a way, too, managing to access the fenced-off area of the festival with ease, and it really couldn’t be simpler. Here’s what you’ve got to do:

Find a low fence that you want to jump over. Set up an Ariel Atom car with its rear bumpers on the fence. Take whichever car you want, and drive straight at the Atom. As long as you go straight at it, the Atom will act as a ramp and propel you over the fence, free to explore your new surroundings.

Now, what benefit players will actually gain by getting into the fenced-off areas remains to be seen. At face value, it looks like it does… well, just about nothing. But that’s not to say there’s not more to explore or learn from accessing these areas, and we might be about to say a huge influx of new things to do from players hopping the fences.

If you do find fun new things to do outside of the fences, be sure to share it: you never know what kind of gameplay it could lead to!