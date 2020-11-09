 Crazy Forza Horizon 4 glitch makes players drive through the ground - Dexerto
Crazy Forza Horizon 4 glitch makes players drive through the ground

Published: 9/Nov/2020 12:55

by Kieran Bicknell
Forza Horizon 4 map glitch logo
Reddit: u/gr8b8m8Ir8it8outa8

Forza Horizon 4 thrives on its open-world map, with plenty of areas for players to explore. Unfortunately, not all exploration is deliberate, as a number of Redditors have discovered thanks to an unusual bug in the game.

Players of Playground Games’ popular open-world racer Forza Horizon 4 are always looking for new areas to explore. With the map being a miniaturized version of England with a number of iconic landmarks replicated in-game, there are numerous hidden areas and discoveries to be made.

Not all discoveries are intentional, however. A number of players have been posting to Reddit’s r/Forza and r/ForzaHorizon pages, sharing a reoccurring glitch that forces players underground.

Forza Horizon Underground glitch
Reddit: u/livkinson
The glitch appears to force players underground after they collide with trees or other objects while upside down.

Forza Horizon underground map glitch

While most glitches and bugs shared to Reddit are one-time events, with so many players reporting the same issue, it seems this is a regular bug encountered on Horizon 4.

In every instance we’ve seen, the unusual event occurs after landing a jump, rolling over and/or hitting a ‘solid’ object within the game.

In the video below, for example, posted by jmesser794, the player is forced underground by the glitch. Having successfully navigated the rough terrain, the vehicle then hits a bump and rolls over.

Initially, it appears there is nothing unusual about this. After all, it is very easy to roll cars in Forza Horizon — but what happens next is very strange indeed.

Listening to classical radio really set the mood when going under the map from r/ForzaHorizon

With the car still on its roof, it rolls into a tree, stops completely, and then disappears below the map. Entering the seemingly endless void, the player is able to look up and see the ‘world’ disappearing above them.

While this particular video has extra hilarity points thanks to the classical music accompaniment, this Redditor is far from the only one to report this particular glitch.

A number of other players have reported similar issues, and it appears to be happening regardless of the season. However, it seems that crashing into a solid object while upside down is the main trigger for the glitch.

It remains to be seen whether Playground Games will issue a fix for this in the upcoming Series 29 update. Until then, why not give it a go yourself and see if you can replicate the results above.

Bizarre Forza Horizon 4 glitch is making cars bounce uncontrollably

Published: 6/Nov/2020 9:56

by Kieran Bicknell
Reddit: u/mecurt78

Forza Horizon 4 continues to dominate the open-world racing genre, but it’s not without its issues. One Redditor has found a glitch in the game that appears to turn the Clio Williams into a pogo stick during a cinematic cutscene.

The world of Forza Horizon 4 remains popular, out-ranking any other Forza title for gameplay numbers by a considerable margin.

In spite of this, bugs, glitches, and hilarious moments pop up frequently online, with anything from random ‘sinkholes’ in the game to glitches that turn cars into spaceships.

One thing you may notice about these glitches is that they mostly happen during gameplay, with players in control of their vehicles. Cinematic cutscene glitches are rare since these animations are pre-determined by the game devs, but they are not impossible.

Clio Williams Forza Horizon 4
CMAN122 via Forza Wiki
The glitch seems to affect the Renault Clio Williams in Forza Horizon 4.

Forza Horizon 4 Clio Williams glitch

The glitch in question, posted to R/Forza by Reddit user mecurt78, shows the cutscene before one of the ‘Upgrade Heroes’ missions.

In these missions, the player drives a Renault Clio Williams to ‘collect’ a car, which is brought back to the workshop for upgrading and customization.

Unusually, however, it is during the cinematic scene that the glitch hits. While the voiceover is still playing correctly, the car behaves in a very… unique way during the scene.

The Clio Williams appears to drive through a wall, and then proceed to bounce up-and-down as if it is on a trampoline.

Nervous? from r/forza

As if that wasn’t enough, the car then sits perfectly upright on its rear bumper, before slowly toppling over the wall in a see-saw like motion.

From what we can see, this is an isolated incident of a glitch in the cutscene. Ironically, the overdub says “Nervous, me? I’m not nervous” as the car continues to glitch.

We’d certainly be nervous if our car was toppling over a stone wall!