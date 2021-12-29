Forza Horizon 5 Parking Ticket challenge guide: All bike locations

Forza Horizon 5’s Parking Ticket challenge has proven to be a bit of a nuisance for some players. While knocking over stationary bicycles might not sound that hard, finding them in the first place is where the real difficulty lies. We’ve compiled a list of all the easiest bike locations to access to make things a bit easier on you.

The daily challenges in FH 5 are typically easy events with minimal rewards that can be done in a matter of minutes.

There are a few that force players to put in a bit more welcome though and the Parking Ticket daily is at the top of that list. For only 10 FP and a Challenge Point, this undertaking is not one that can just be brushed to the side unless you know exactly

What is the Parking Ticket daily challenge?

The Parking Ticket daily challenge requires players to smash 25 bikes around the city of Guanajuato.

While the wording doesn’t make it completely clear, only bicycles count toward this challenge so knocking over motorcycles won’t count toward your progress

All bike locations in Forza Horizon 5

There are several places to find bikes for this daily challenge, but they’re not immediately easy to spot.

A good number of them are scattered around the north of the city, with the two northern-most roads holding more than ten bicycles between them.

If those aren’t enough to complete your list, the park in Guanajuato is also filled with bikes and fast traveling to-and-from the area will cause them to reset, creating an infinite supply for you to bowl over.

It should only take two or three trips to the park to complete the challenge from start to finish, and after that, you can move on to something beefier, like hunting down all the Barn Finds across the map.