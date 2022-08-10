Crazy Forza Horizon 5 glitch completely breaks Hot Wheels DLC

A weird glitch in Forza Horizon 5 dropped a player out of the Hot Wheels DLC map and down to the base game’s Mexico locale.

Forza Horizon 5’s Hot Wheels expansion launched earlier this summer on July 19, adding 10 new cars to the high-octane racing experience.

These additions included the likes of the 2018 Chevrolet Hot Wheels COPO Camaro, 2000 Hot Wheels Deora II, and the 2021 Hennessey Venom F5. Suffice it to say, the $20 add-on pack gave racers plenty to sink their teeth into.

The expansion also introduced players to the Horizon Hot Wheels Park, a map set in the clouds floating above Forza Horizon 5’s Mexico map. All that glitters isn’t gold, though.

Weird Hot Wheels DLC glitch appears in Forza Horizon 5

While the Horizon Hot Wheels Park track provides excellent scenery, Wolfslash16 recently encountered an error that completely ruins the immersion.

According to the player, a glitch involving Forza Horizon 5’s rewind feature caused them to drop out of the Hot Wheels-themed map.

The following video shows the user falling in midair for about 30 seconds before hitting the Mexico map, then falling through it to boot.

What causes this particular Hot Wheels DLC bug remains unknown, but this isn’t the first time that players have reported issues with Forza Horizon 5’s rewind option.

In December 2021, users on the Forza Community Forums mentioned an inability to rewind more than once. A few weeks later, someone on Reddit claimed the feature didn’t function as intended on console.

It would seem, then, those rewind-related glitches continue to plague the latest Forza Horizon entry. Hopefully, trouble in the Hot Wheels expansion won’t prove too widespread since falling through the play areas is less than ideal.

Forza Horizon 5 is out now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.