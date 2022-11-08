Forza Horizon 5 devs respond as update freezes game on Steam

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at [email protected]

After Forza Horizon 5 players reported issues following the latest update, the developers have provided a solution.

When racing game Forza Horizon 5 released in 2021, it did so to critical acclaim, with many sites (including Dexerto) praising the title for its incredible graphics and maps.

In the year since, players have spent hours speeding through the vistas of Australia, Britain, and Mexico. Several have even used the game to recreate iconic images from past racing games like Need for Speed.

The latest update for Forza Horizon 5 has slammed the emergency brake on all this fun.

Forza released a patch that went live on November 8, and was intended to add content along with the start of Series 14.

However, many players including Redditor ritten9 have reported issues with Forza Horizon 5 after loading the latest patch.

It seems that, after the update is downloaded, players are getting stuck in a loop of not being able to get past the initial launcher.

Forza developers respond with fix

Luckily for ritten9 and all those other Forza players who are eager to get back behind the wheel, the developers Playground Games responded with a fix for players affected by this issue.

According to PG_Alien, a member of the Playground Games team, a new version of the client is available to download and should resolve this launch issue.

Players who are experiencing this freezing issue should download this new version of the client.