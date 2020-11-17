 Forza Horizon 4 players slam "toxic" community ruining online play - Dexerto
Forza

Forza Horizon 4 players slam “toxic” community ruining online play

Published: 17/Nov/2020 12:23

by Kieran Bicknell
forza cars

Forza Horizon

Forza Horizon 4 is a family-friendly racing game for the Xbox and PC, but it seems not everyone that plays it is friendly themselves, with hundreds of players slamming the online community and ranked play system.

Online multiplayer is one of the greatest features of gaming in the 21st century. With players able to collaborate and play together regardless of where they are located, it is a wonderful feature that has allowed friendships to grow and businesses to become established in the world of esports.

Unfortunately, there are those that abuse online gaming platforms, and that is exactly what has happened here on Forza Horizon 4. The built-in ranked games are designed to show off the best-of-the-best that FH4 has to offer, but some choose to play over-aggressively, with other players blasting them as “toxic.”

Forza Horizon 4 online play
YouTube: Isuckatdriving
Online play is a big part of Forza Horizon 4, but there is a big issue around players that sabotage games.

Forza Horizon 4’s “Toxic” ranked play matches

In a situation that was first highlighted on Reddit by user u/BabaJuhnJuhn, players in ‘Ranked’ matches are doing everything possible to sabotage the game for others.

In the video that was shared on the online forum site, it is clear to see that the Redditor is being forced off the road and slammed into by their opponent. Unfortunately, it seems that this is far from a rare occurrence, judging by the number of responses in the comments section of the post.

In the 24 hours that the post has been up at the time of writing, over 200 comments have been amassed. The majority of these also appear to be in agreement with the OP, slamming the state of Forza Horizon 4’s “toxic” online culture.

It’s sucks how people in ranked are so toxic. from r/ForzaHorizon

How to improve Forza Horizon 4 online play

The top comment on the post not only agrees with the OP, but also offers a number of suggestions for how the devs could improve online play for all: “It’s one of the reasons I do the absolute minimum when it comes to ranked events. Nothing worse in a ranked team event when your so-called “teammates” seem to spend the whole time trying to muck it up for their own team.”

“I have also started to notice in the Drag series that people seem to have problems going in a straight line, usually when they realize they aren’t going to win. I so wish there is some way the game developers could penalize these idiots as it is ruining what is a cool concept within the game itself.”

Sadly, a vast majority of comments further the above thoughts, with many saying they no longer play ‘ranked’ matches due to issues with players sabotaging the games for their own gain.

There are also numerous calls to implement compulsory physical damage in matches, or make them strictly non-contact, with a punishment for those that blatantly flout the rules.

Either way, it is clear that this is a big issue within the Forza Horizon 4 online community. Whether we will see Playground Games respond is unclear, but until then, at least this Redditor can rest easy knowing they still beat the would-be saboteur.

Forza

Ridiculous Forza Horizon 4 glitch makes car un-crashable

Published: 13/Nov/2020 11:57

by Kieran Bicknell
Reddit: u/Xtremville

Forza Horizon

Forza Horizon 4 players often live life on the edge, pushing the limits of their vehicles as they seek to earn skill points or achievements. This Redditor was doing just that, when an unusual glitch saved his Ferrari 599xx Evo from disaster.

Finding glitches in Forza Horizon 4 is nothing new, but we’re constantly amazed by the sheer randomness of bugs people find within the game. From falling down sinkholes to breaking speed records, players have become masters at manipulating the game for their own gain.

However, unlike many previous glitches we’ve featured, this one appears to have actually saved the player in question.

Forza Horizon 4 Ferrari 599xx Evo
Microsoft
The Ferrari 599xx Evo is one of the fastest cars in the game.

Forza Horizon 4 crash glitch

We can’t quite confirm whether this glitch is related to the winter season or whether it was simply a random event, but it certainly saved this player from disaster.

While pushing their Ferrari 599XX Evo to the limit, this Redditor misjudged the corner, and appeared to be on course to plow into a group of trees.

What happened next was entirely unplanned, but worked in the player’s favor. The Ferrari appears to skid up onto its side, before the game glitches in a dramatic fashion.

Dodging responsibilities like from r/forza

Instead of the car crashing into the tree and coming to a stop, the game freezes momentarily. The car then continues to pass through the tree undamaged.

Not only did the player manage to avoid the crash, but also managed to level-out the car and continue driving. Plus, they even managed to score a ‘great air’ skill point in the process.

With the video taking place during the winter season in Forza Horizon 4, the icy roads may have helped Redditor u/Xtremville glide along smoothly. However, that still doesn’t explain the glitch itself, which appears to be a random occurrence.

Whatever happened, we bet Xtremville was feeling very lucky after this strange event.