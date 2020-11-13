 Ridiculous Forza Horizon 4 glitch makes car un-crashable - Dexerto
Logo
Forza

Ridiculous Forza Horizon 4 glitch makes car un-crashable

Published: 13/Nov/2020 11:57

by Kieran Bicknell
Reddit: u/Xtremville

Share

Forza Horizon

Forza Horizon 4 players often live life on the edge, pushing the limits of their vehicles as they seek to earn skill points or achievements. This Redditor was doing just that, when an unusual glitch saved his Ferrari 599xx Evo from disaster.

Finding glitches in Forza Horizon 4 is nothing new, but we’re constantly amazed by the sheer randomness of bugs people find within the game. From falling down sinkholes to breaking speed records, players have become masters at manipulating the game for their own gain.

However, unlike many previous glitches we’ve featured, this one appears to have actually saved the player in question.

Forza Horizon 4 Ferrari 599xx Evo
Microsoft
The Ferrari 599xx Evo is one of the fastest cars in the game.

Forza Horizon 4 crash glitch

We can’t quite confirm whether this glitch is related to the winter season or whether it was simply a random event, but it certainly saved this player from disaster.

While pushing their Ferrari 599XX Evo to the limit, this Redditor misjudged the corner, and appeared to be on course to plow into a group of trees.

What happened next was entirely unplanned, but worked in the player’s favor. The Ferrari appears to skid up onto its side, before the game glitches in a dramatic fashion.

Dodging responsibilities like from r/forza

Instead of the car crashing into the tree and coming to a stop, the game freezes momentarily. The car then continues to pass through the tree undamaged.

Not only did the player manage to avoid the crash, but also managed to level-out the car and continue driving. Plus, they even managed to score a ‘great air’ skill point in the process.

With the video taking place during the winter season in Forza Horizon 4, the icy roads may have helped Redditor u/Xtremville glide along smoothly. However, that still doesn’t explain the glitch itself, which appears to be a random occurrence.

Whatever happened, we bet Xtremville was feeling very lucky after this strange event.

Forza

Forza Horizon 4 DLC glitch spawns cars onto invisible island

Published: 12/Nov/2020 16:48

by Kieran Bicknell
Forza Horizon Fortune Island Glitch
Microsoft

Share

Forza Horizon

Forza Horizon 4 has benefitted from a multitude of DLC during its time, with a mixture of car packs and fully-fledged expansion packs such as Fortune Island. One player seems to have discovered a glitch with the Fortune Island DLC, which allows it to be used before it is installed. 

Glitches in Forza Horizon 4 are nothing new. We’re big fans of the hilarious and sometimes mind-boggling glitches and bugs that players find and share, but this one is just outright strange.

Having purchased the Fortune Island DLC expansion, this player managed to somehow access the island while the DLC was still installing. While it’s strange enough that the game would let this happen, the results of using the incomplete DLC were even stranger.

Forza Horizon 4 Fortune Island glitch
Reddit: u/LoganH1219
The glitch spawns the player onto Fortune Island, but the environment is completely invisible.

Forza Horizon 4 Fortune Island glitch

Fortune Island remains one of the biggest DLC packs to be made for Forza Horizon 4. Adding an entirely new island for players to enjoy, along with a host of new challenges and ‘treasure hunts.’

Given the depth of the expansion, it has proved popular with players, including Redditor u/LoganH1219. However, it seems their enthusiasm to explore this new expansion caused an unusual glitch.

By accessing Fortune Island before the DLC had finished installing completely, they were presented with a floating car, and a completely invisible environment.

To make it even more unusual, the game continued to be playable. The crowds were also present, apparently cheering on a floating vehicle while standing on thin air.

So apparently this is what happens if you go to fortune island while it’s still installing whoops from r/forza

Despite the environment being invisible, LoganH1219 was able to still drive around as normal. The environmental effects – such as ‘spray’ from the sea – were also still present, adding to the unusual situation.

While in this instance the glitch occurred due to the DLC being incomplete, it is apparently not an isolated incident. According to the comments on the post, other users had experienced the same issue, despite their DLC being “fully installed.”

Whether this is simply an unusual loading glitch or an issue that has come as a result of recent updates is unclear, but hopefully, Playground Games will issue a patch if it is the result of a bad update bug.