How to complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 7 challenges

Published: 14/Jan/2021 1:45

by Andrew Amos
Fortnite Season 5 is quickly coming to a close, with the battle pass set to expire on March 15. That means you only have a few weeks to keep on grinding for all those skins and other rewards. Thankfully, a new set of challenges are out, ready for you to play.

We don’t mean to alarm you, but Fortnite Season 5 is more than halfway through now, which means you’ll have to get a wriggle on with your missions if you want to complete the battle pass ⁠— in case you already haven’t.

Week 7’s set of challenges are out, taking players to Slurpy Swamp and Holly Hedges, and playing around the shields they find along the way. Here’s what you need to do.

Slurpy Swamp and Slurp Factory in Fortnite
You’ll need to hit up Slurpy Swamp for your Fortnite challenges this week.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 7 quests

  • Visit Houses in Slurpy Swamp in One Match (3)
  • Collect Books from Holly Hedges and Sweaty Sands (5)
  • Consume Shield Potions (3)
  • Destroy Slurp Barrels (10)
  • Search Chests in Slurpy Swamp (7)
  • Gain Max Shields in a Single Match (1)
  • Eliminations with Zero Shields (1)

Each of these challenges is worth 20,000 XP, adding up to 140,000 XP total. It’ll be a handy boost for players who are still gunning for Tier 100 and that Mandalorian alt skin.

These Epic Quests are active until the end of the event, but there’s another Legendary Quest you’ll need to complete this week. Gather your friends, because you’re going to need to do damage from vehicles.

This will be a lot easier in a group, where you can have someone driving ⁠— or flying ⁠— around, giving you free reign to beam your opponents.

  • Damage Opponents in Vehicles: 500 / 1000 / 1500 / 2000 / 2500

Each tier is worth 22,000 XP, totaling 110,000 XP if you reach 2,500 damage, and 250,000 XP for the week if you complete all the challenges.

You have until January 21 to complete that Legendary Quest before the Week 8 challenges come along, so good luck!

How to turn off pre-edits in Fortnite after 15.20 update

Published: 14/Jan/2021 0:18

by Tanner Pierce
While Fortnite update v15.20 added a bunch of new features to the game, including two new weapons and more, one of the smaller but more significant changes came in the form of a “disable pre-edits” option, which has been a highly sought-after feature in the community for a while.

While most Fortnite players are talking about the two new weapons added in the v15.20 patch, another major subject is that of the new option to disable pre-edits, which has been heavily requested by players for several years now.

But how does the new option actually function and how can you turn it off? Here’s everything you need to know about the small but important feature.

What is a pre-edit in Fortnite and what does disabling it change?

 

When pre-edits are disabled, the option to edit before you build the object isn’t available.

Pre-editing a structure basically means you have the ability to edit the shape/design of the structure before you actually place it and start building.

While this might seem good on paper, it can lead to many unfortunate mishaps while building at a quick rate, like unintended builds, which could be the difference between surviving or falling during a gunfight.

For years, many fans and top streamers, like SypherPK, have been calling for the feature to be removed, which would basically eliminate the option for mistakes when building, forcing players to put down a specific panel before they can edit it. Now, Epic Games have finally made the request a reality.

How it works is simple: if you have “disable pre-edits” on, you simply won’t see the edit button show up when you’re on your build screen. Once you place an object, then the option to edit will become available.

How to disable pre-edits in Fortnite

The option to disable pre-edits can be found in the settings.

Finding the option is very simple, however, considering Fortnite’s settings can be an intimidating, jumbled mess at times, it may be a bit confusing if you don’t know where to look:

  1. Open the Fortnite menu
  2. Select the “Settings” option
  3. Tab over to the “Game” section
  4. Scroll down to the “Building section
  5. Find the “Disable Pre-Edit Option” (it should be the second option) and turn it on
  6. Apply your changes
  7. The changes should take effect the next time you exit the menu

The best part is that, if you’re not sure whether or not you want the option to be disabled, you can turn it on or off mid-match without a problem.

All in all, it’s a pretty nice feature, and it’s recommended that you try it out a couple of times and see if it improves your game at all, especially if you’re someone who has difficulty building with pre-edits enabled.