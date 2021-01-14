Fortnite Season 5 is quickly coming to a close, with the battle pass set to expire on March 15. That means you only have a few weeks to keep on grinding for all those skins and other rewards. Thankfully, a new set of challenges are out, ready for you to play.

We don’t mean to alarm you, but Fortnite Season 5 is more than halfway through now, which means you’ll have to get a wriggle on with your missions if you want to complete the battle pass ⁠— in case you already haven’t.

Week 7’s set of challenges are out, taking players to Slurpy Swamp and Holly Hedges, and playing around the shields they find along the way. Here’s what you need to do.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 7 quests

Visit Houses in Slurpy Swamp in One Match (3)

Collect Books from Holly Hedges and Sweaty Sands (5)

Consume Shield Potions (3)

Destroy Slurp Barrels (10)

Search Chests in Slurpy Swamp (7)

Gain Max Shields in a Single Match (1)

Eliminations with Zero Shields (1)

Each of these challenges is worth 20,000 XP, adding up to 140,000 XP total. It’ll be a handy boost for players who are still gunning for Tier 100 and that Mandalorian alt skin.

These Epic Quests are active until the end of the event, but there’s another Legendary Quest you’ll need to complete this week. Gather your friends, because you’re going to need to do damage from vehicles.

This will be a lot easier in a group, where you can have someone driving ⁠— or flying ⁠— around, giving you free reign to beam your opponents.

Damage Opponents in Vehicles: 500 / 1000 / 1500 / 2000 / 2500

Each tier is worth 22,000 XP, totaling 110,000 XP if you reach 2,500 damage, and 250,000 XP for the week if you complete all the challenges.

You have until January 21 to complete that Legendary Quest before the Week 8 challenges come along, so good luck!