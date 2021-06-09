Where to place Rubber Ducks in Fortnite Season 7 - Dexerto

Fortnite Season 7 is kicking off with a bang and the aliens are not messing around with their takeover of the map. Weekly quests are back, and Epic has players doing some unique challenges this season.

Every new season of Fortnite offers some incredible chances for players to check out all of the new content that Epic have implemented, and Fortnite Season 7 is no exception. The crossovers with Rick Sanchez and Superman are beautifully designed skins, and the new weapons are a blast to use.

One aspect that is not changed for Season 7 are the weekly challenges/quests players have the option to complete to earn an ample amount of XP. One of the first challenges players will need to undertake involves Rubber Ducks and multiple POIs.

Where to place Rubber Ducks

Players will find these quests as a part of the week one Epic quest in Season 7, and you will be tasked with placing three Rubber Ducks – one at Retail Row, one at Pleasant Park and one at Believer Beach, but these exact locations can be complicated to find at first.

If you’re not in the know, Believer Beach is the renamed version of Sweaty Sands… but there have been few changes to this POI, so it’s not a major difference compared to last season. You will have to head to Believer Beach first, and the Rubber Duck location will be by the swimming pool.

Next, head over to Pleasant Park. Near the gas station will be the destination of the second Rubber Duck. Last but not least, Retail Row is your spot for the third Rubber Duck, and it should be placed at the basketball court.

Below is also an image of where you will need to head to complete this challenge.

Be sure to get these challenges completed in time, as the Epic quests for Season 7 are going to earn you XP and credits used to unlock skins like Superman!

Although the challenges seem to be easy now, there’s no doubt that in the coming weeks Epic is going to roll out increasingly harder challenges for players to complete. Be sure to stay up to date with our Fortnite section, as we will be rolling out more guides when these release.