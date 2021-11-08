Fort Crumpet is an unmarked location on the Fortnite Season 8 map, meaning players might have a difficult time finding where it is to complete specific challenges.

The map remained largely unchanged when Season 8 of Fortnite debuted in September. While the center has since been taken over by Cubes and renamed The Convergence, the rest of it will be very familiar to longtime players.

Having said that, there are plenty of unmarked landmarks on the map that you might not have ever visited, such as Shanty Town or Fort Crumpet. You’ll often need to visit these to complete challenges or find Color Bottle collectibles.

If you’re looking for Fort Crumpet’s location specifically, you’ve come to the right place, as we’re about to tell you exactly where you can find it if you’re looking to collect those Knightly Crimson Color Bottles.

Where is Fort Crumpet in Fortnite Season 8?

Fort Crumpet can be found on the hill west of Believer Beach, towards the northwest corner of the map. As the name suggests, this landmark is a crumbling fortress that’s definitely seen better days.

We’ve marked it on the Fortnite Season 8 map below to help you find it.

If you need to visit Fort Crumpet, we’d recommend doing this at the start of the match as it’s right at the edge of the map, meaning you could have a long way to travel if the circle is over the other side.

There are actually a lot of chests and decent quality loot to find here, as well as the nearby Discovery Dish landmark as a backup if you can’t find enough weapons, meaning it’s a pretty good landing spot.

Knightly Crimson Color Bottle locations at Fort Crumpet

There are three Knightly Crimson Color Bottles to be found at Fort Crumpet in Fortnite Season 8, and they aren’t too difficult to locate as it’s quite a small landmark.

Here are the Knightly Crimson locations at Fort Crumpet:

Through an archway near the entrance to the east side of Fort Crumpet.

On the third floor of the central tower.

Underneath the wooden walkway on the south side of Fort Crumpet.

Once you’ve collected all three Color Bottles, you’ll be able to unlock the Knightly Crimson color for Toona Fish, and also use Rainbow Ink to purchase the Red Knight predefined style.

Now you know where to find Fort Crumpet and get the Knightly Crimson Color Bottles, check out our Fortnite home page for more tips guides like this one.