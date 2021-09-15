Shanty Town is an unmarked location on the Fortnite Season 8 map, so you might have trouble finding it, especially if you’re looking to collect the Ghoulish Green Color Bottles.

Despite the Mothership crashing into the Island at the beginning of Fortnite Season 8, the new Cubed update only gave the map a small overhaul, so all of the POIs from Season 7 are still around. Yes, even the ones that got abducted.

While this means most players will already be familiar with the map, there are loads of unmarked locations that you might not have even visited yet. One of these is the derelict Shanty Town, which resides at the very edges of the map.

Players will need to visit Shanty Town in order to collect three Ghoulish Green Color Bottles, which are used to unlock the Ghoul Trooper style for the customizable Toona Fish skin. We’ll go over where to find them all below.

Where is Shanty Town in Fortnite Season 8?

Shanty Town can be found directly west of Sludgy Swamp, at the southwesternmost point of the Fortnite Season 8 map. You’ll know you’re at the right place as there are several derelict buildings here.

This unmarked location was added to the Fortnite map at the start of Chapter 2 Season 1, but it hasn’t really been used for anything until now. Chances are, you’ve only been there once or twice – or never at all.

Ghoulish Green Color Bottle locations at Shanty Town

There are three Ghoulish Green Color Bottles to find at Shanty Town, and because it’s a small location it shouldn’t be too difficult to scoop them all up. You can see them marked on the Fortnite map above.

Here are the Ghoulish Green locations at Shanty Town:

Underneath the building at the north of Shanty Town.

On top of the pipe structure at the center of Shanty Town.

Under the building south of the Shanty Town lake.

Once you’ve collected all three Ghoulish Green Color Bottles you’ll be able to unlock the Ghoulish Green color for Toona Fish, and also use Rainbow Ink to purchase the Ghoul Trooper predefined style.

Now you know where to find Shanty Town and get the Ghoulish Green Color Bottles, check out our Fortnite home page for more tips guides like this one.