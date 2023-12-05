Fortnite players discover secret cave nobody knew existed on Chapter 5 map

A player found a secret cave in Fortnite’s Chapter 5 Season 1 map, which is filled with worthwhile content.

The Chapter 5 Season 1 map hit Fortnite over the weekend, unlocking access to a wide array of new locations and POIs. Better still, other additions include a moving train that travels across the landmass, extra vehicles, and new weapons for the game’s ever-evolving arsenal.

But it could be some time before players explore everything the latest map update has on offer. For example, one user just stumbled across a cave that it seems no one knew existed.

Article continues after ad

According to the player’s findings, the secret space is well worth a trip to the “edge of the map.”

Article continues after ad

Fortnite player shows off secret Chapter 5 cave on new map

In randomly exploring the edge of the Chapter 5 Season 1 map, Redditor Leo9991 discovered a secret cave. Located in the easternmost part of the landmass, the cave can be accessed by sliding through what appears to be a hole in a mountainside.

The player enters the cave in the video and instantly encounters several chests full of loot. Exploring the area further reveals even more loot chests and other randomly strewn-out items. The real treat enters the picture once the player wades through water and knocks out a few rocks with their pickaxe to reveal another portion of the cave.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Notably, the area is replete with tall trees, more loot, and even some Coral Buddies hiding on a tiny wooden ship.

Article continues after ad

Needless to say, Fortnite players who’ve seen the Redditor’s Chapter 5 secret cave video are raving. “That’s actually so cool! I love when games add stuff like this on the map,” one person commented.

Others are calling it the best map to date. Reads one such response, “We can complain all we like about the movement and locker UI, but this map is hands down the best we have had and probably the best overall out of every PC game.”

Article continues after ad

Of course, it seems the trick will be in entering and exploring the cave before Fortnite‘s Storm Eye shrinks too far inland.