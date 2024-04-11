What does Rank Protected mean in Fortnite?

Ever wondered why you got a rank protected message even after a bad match in Fortnite? Check out how Fortnite’s rank protection works.

What does ranked protected mean in Fortnite? You’ve probably stumbled upon this message a few times if you regularly play ranked matches in Fortnite.

Normally, you’d lose ranked progress after playing badly. Maybe you were sent back to the lobby before you could even loot anything, or you didn’t even manage to survive the first circle with a single elimination, yet this message still popped up.

If you’re curious about what the rank protected message means and how it works, this is everything you need to know.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite: Rank Protected message explained

The ‘rank protected’ message in Fortnite means you didn’t lose ranked points from the match you just played. Though it only kicks in during your first ranked match of the day. After that, you’ll be risking your rank progress as per usual. Think of it as a daily loss prevention feature that makes warming up or playing in ranked more forgiving.

Article continues after ad

This feature was first brought up on an X post in October 2023. According to FortniteStatus, the Daily Ranked Loss Protection “will not reduce your Ranked progress” even if you “performed poorly.”

Rank Protection reset time in Fortnite

Rank protection resets at 8PM ET or 1AM BST daily. After you get your first rank-protected message, waiting for the next reset is generally a safe option to maintain your rank.

Article continues after ad

But if you’re feeling bold and know how to find and use the most OP items in the current chapter, feel free to keep going. Who knows, you might end up racking points after securing a Victory Royale.

How to protect your rank in Fortnite

Losing sucks, and seeing your points and rank go down feels even worse. If you’d like to protect your rank, we suggest playing ranked once a day due to the rank protection benefit.

The thing about this feature is that you don’t need to do anything specific to activate it. All you need is to jump into a ranked match, and it will automatically act as a safety net for your first match of the day.

Article continues after ad