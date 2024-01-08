Fortnite players furious as game is “unplayable” on Nintendo Switch

Fortnite players are understandably furious since their Nintendo Switch consoles are unable to run the game according to their expectations, ultimately deeming it “unplayable”. Here’s what they had to say about the game’s poor performance and its possible causes.

Epic Games’ massively successful battle royale game Fortnite has left its imprint on many platforms, including Nintendo Switch. Fortnite has never failed to provide Switch owners with an exciting and entertaining gaming experience since its June 2018 launch.

Epic Games/Nintendo Fortnite has actively been played on Nintendo Switch by portable fans.

Even if the Switch’s graphics aren’t up to par with other gaming platforms, Epic has made Fortnite run beautifully on the device. Even in portable mode, Fortnite’s colorful and cartoony art style looks great on the Switch’s screen.

However, players were dissatisfied with the 30 FPS framerate they achieved at maximum graphics settings and frequently reported frame drops. Players are now furious and are describing the game as “unplayable” on Switch, despite Epic fixing the flaws with frequent updates during Chapters 2, 3, and 4. Instead, the most recent Chapter 5 has brought those issues back.

Fortnite players slam the game’s unplayable quality on Nintendo Switch

A Reddit user named Accomplished-One6774 posted a gameplay clip of one of their Ranked Battle Royale matches on the Fortnite Nintendo Switch version. With the gameplay, the user wrote, “Fortnite on Nintendo Switch is literally unfair and unplayable” as the video showed the user experienced a massive glitch to go blinded on their screen completely.

While the framerate of their gameplay was consistent at 30 FPS, the glitch caused their screen to go black while leaving only the HUD elements on the display. Several players who use a Nintendo Switch to play the game turned in their comments with similar thoughts about the game’s performance on the portable device.

One such user said, “I’ve had similar happen to me before – sometimes landing too close to trees makes the tree branch graphic get stuck to the camera.” Another chimed in, “I’m thankful that I no longer play on Switch.”

A third user added, “This season is really the worst on Switch. I think it has something to do with all the new stuff being added into the game.” A fourth one commented with a fix to the problem, “Go into settings. And lower textures. I get this glitch all the time.”

While there were users who dissed the Switch due to its incapability of running an Unreal Engine 5 game, other users defended the device with one saying, “You can’t blame Fortnite, the Switch wasn’t made to run non-Nintendo games properly. Also, Fortnite is a very demanding game on the Switch so it’s running at least somewhat normally is impressive.”