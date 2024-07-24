Fortnite players are convinced Epic has a “kink for really bad UI”

Fortnite’s UI changes implemented in update 30.30 have sparked an uproar among players, who accuse Epic Games of having a “kink for really bad UI.”

The Fortnite community voiced their disdain for the UI changes introduced in Chapter 5 Season 3. Players criticized the redesigned Locker, which separates outfits, wraps, emotes, and lobby music into different tabs, making managing and creating loadouts cumbersome.

Plus, the persistent yellow notification dots, which you can’t remove automatically, have become a constant annoyance.

Update 30.30, introduced on July 23, brought the Tesla Cybertruck and Fall Guys to Fortnite. But a group of Fortnite players didn’t waste time grinding XP for Elon Musk’s ride. While they were at it, they came across a UI change altering the Mantle button’s color to white.

This detail didn’t escape criticism, with players puzzled by the purpose behind these seemingly arbitrary tweaks. On a Reddit thread dedicated exclusively to picking this white UI button apart, player reactions have been harsh and unfiltered.

One disgruntled user lamented, “I just don’t understand the purpose of these little changes. There was nothing wrong with the old one, and it was a UI that was universally liked.”

Another quipped, “I swear the first job they give interns is to change something in the UI just for the hell of it,” reflecting the sentiment that these updates are unnecessary.

Amidst the backlash, some players speculated that the UI department is simply making changes to justify their existence. They also pointed to a broader industry trend towards minimalist, flat designs that often bewilders fans of the classic Fortnite UI design.

Despite the UI debacle, Chapter 5 brought significant gameplay changes to Fortnite, including a new Weapon mod system. It also emphasized vehicle gameplay, although not all players, including prominent streamer Ninja, are fans.