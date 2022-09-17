Fortnite Season 4 leaked weapon and mechanic spotted in SypherPK skin reveal

Fortnite fans may have just gotten a new tease for Season 4 content thanks to a trailer shown on SypherPK’s skin reveal live stream.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is almost here, as the new season finally begins on September 18, 2022.

As Epic Games prepares Season 4’s launch, leaks have been swirling around the internet about what players can expect from the new season.

Now, fans may have just gotten a glimpse at a brand new weapon and mechanic coming in Season 4, thanks to a trailer shown during SypherPK’s Icon skin reveal.

Fortnite leaks reveal new weapon and mechanic

Fortnite leaker HYPEX on Twitter posted screenshots from the trailer that showed SypherPK’s icon skin holding what looks to be either a new Sniper Rifle or a new scoped Assault Rifle.

Though the gun looks vaguely similar to other weapons in the game already, like the Ranger Assault Rifle, it has some subtle differences.

As a Sniper, it features a much longer magazine clip than any other possibly pointing to a larger ammo capacity.

If this gun in fact does carry more ammo than a Sniper, this could point to it being a new scoped Assault Rifle coming next season.

Unfortunately, the gun wasn’t shown firing so it’s not entirely clear what weapon class it belongs to just yet.

Additionally, viewers spotted other new elements in the SypherPK skin reveal trailer as well, like the new hot air balloon lining Season 4’s map.

Fortnite creator iFireMonkey also posted screenshots of some new map changes coming in Season 4.

It appears as though these hot air balloons have platforms attached to them, providing players with elevated height and a bit of cover.

Finally, some fans spotted what looks to be a new POI in the form of a Chrome Forest and some changes coming to The Joneses POI introduced in Chapter 3 Season 1.

Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait much longer to see what changes Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has in store.