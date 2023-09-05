Fortnite pro SypherPK calls out Creative 2.0 “thief” for stealing his map

Renowned Fortnite content creator SypherPK has called out a Creative 2.0 mapmaker for stealing his concepts from an existing map and publishing it as his own in an attempt to make a profit. The YouTuber published a video in which he went off on the “thief” and explained the situation.

Since its introduction, Fortnite’s Creative mode has significantly evolved. With Creative 2.0, Epic Games introduced a multitude of new features, tools, and enhancements that let players bring their ideas to life in unimaginable ways.

Players can now utilize Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) and other software to bring additional assets and construct realistic experiences within the game’s metaverse. Moreover, with the most recent Creator Economy, Epic pays mapmakers real money based on the number of player visits their creative island receives each month.

Epic Games

Numerous creators, including SquatingDog, SypherPK, and others, have already jumped on the bandwagon and produced breathtaking maps their followers adore. However, in a recent incident, SypherPK referred to a mapmaker as a “thief” for stealing his published map and recreating a copy to capitalize on player count.

The Fortnite pro explained the situation in a YouTube video titled “I was stolen from” in which he went off on the map creator.

Fortnite pro SypherPK calls out Creative 2.0 “thief” for stealing

SypherPK began his latest YouTube video by discussing how spammers have been drawn to Epic’s new Creator Economy in order to clone maps in hopes of attracting more players and making money.

He continued by saying that he and his team devised a plan to create a Creative 2.0 game based on the well-known Red vs. Blue maps. The content creator further noted that his popular Supercity UEFN map inspired him to include a superhero feature.

The situation arose after the YouTuber released a map called Heroes Red vs. Blue, in which he combined modified icons and the current Supercity map’s coding to add abilities. As a result, this map was immediately replicated by another mapmaker called “boykaaro” overnight who has viral Red vs. Blue maps to his name.

Unfortunately, boykaaro also exploited the original map’s graphics and weapons to their full extent, but was unable to use the map’s abilities owing to the special coding Sypher and his team had implemented. To quote Sypher, “he f**ked up” right here.

To add insult to injury, the duplicated map eventually received more visitors than Sypher’s original map. As such, the YouTuber asked that his viewers instead visit his map and help remove the replicated one from Discover, as he had previously asked Epic to take it down as well.

In a show of support, one fan commented, “The respect I have for Sypher is through the roof the guy who stole this needs to come clean and apologize.” Another one chimed in, “You know sypher is serious when he is willing to get demonetized for swearing. In all seriousness, this is totally messed up.”

Players can check out Sypher’s Heroes Red vs. Blue map by entering the island code (3325-7439-3745) on their Discover Tab in-game or by saving it to their playlist from the official UEFN page on the Fortnite website.