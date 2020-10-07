 Slacke's trio wins Fortnite Ninja Battles Week 6: final placements - Dexerto
Slacke’s trio wins Fortnite Ninja Battles Week 6: final placements

Published: 7/Oct/2020 4:50

by Brad Norton
Fortnite Ninja Battles
Epic Games

Ninja

The sixth and final week of Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins’s very own tournament has just wrapped up and we’ve got you covered with a full recap of the Fortnite Ninja Battles action.

What originally started back in May has finally come to an end. Ninja’s Fortnite competition was supposed to span just six weeks. However, due to various delays, the event has only just reached the finish line on October 6.

Each and every week saw the biggest names and the best players in North America going head to head for their share of $80,000. The final week was no different as everyone from Clix to Bugha showed up and competed in five consecutive matches.

It was an intense end to the action as only one trio could walk away as the final winners in Ninja’s own event. Here’s how the action unfolded in Week 6.

The final single-day tournament featured 33 trios all vying for the top spot. Players had five games to put up the most kills possible, all while reaching the latter stages of the rounds and pushing for overall wins.

Ninja himself competed this time around, though he didn’t fare all too well with his teammates Ronaldo and Paper. Together they finished in the 27th spot as veteran competitors and former winners shot well ahead of their final score.

Only the Top 12 made it into the money at the end of the day. Many of the biggest names from benjyfishy to previous winner Arkhram couldn’t quite make the cut this time.

A number of up and coming pros made a name for themselves while a few familiar faces helped lead the charge. Ultimately, it was the trio of Acorn, Jahq, and Slackes that took out a commanding win in Week 6.

They didn’t just finish in the top spot, they did it convincingly with an 18 point lead over second. The top 20 for the final week of action can be found below.

Ninja Battles Week 6 – Final Placements

Placement Team Prize (USD)
 1st Acorn, Jahq, Slackes  $25,000
 2nd Bugha, Jamper, Avery  $15,000
 3rd Clix, Illest, Bizzle  $10,000
 4th Commandment, Cented, Edgey  $8,000
 5th Av, RogueShark, Knight  $5,000
 6th Unkown, casqer, smqcked  $5,000
 7th Bucke, Kreo, Khanada  $3,000
8th Reverse2k, Deyy, Mero  $3,000
 9th ASspect, npen, Xoonies  $2,000
10th Degen, Ajerss, Animal $2,000
11th Vivid, DeRoller, Co1azo $1,000
12th Riversan, Dubs, Megga $1,000
13th EmadGG, HazThaGreat
14th Zayt, Stretch, Saf
15th Scoped, HighSky, Tuexy
16th Nate Hill, Funk, Sticks
17th Eclipsae, Klass, Crimz
18th skqttles, nosh, Zyfa
19th Coop, Chap, Furious
20th MrSavage, benjyfishy, LeTsHe

There’s no telling if a second wave of Ninja Battles may ever take place. Though Ninja was proud of how the competition came across overall. “The Entire Ninja Battles Process has been such a wonderful ride and an amazing learning experience,” he said.

This wasn’t the only major tourney to take place over the past week. If you missed out on the Chipotle Challenge, be sure to catch up with our full recap.

How to watch Fortnite FNCS Season 4: Stream, schedule, format

Published: 7/Oct/2020 10:56 Updated: 7/Oct/2020 11:04

by Andrew Amos
Fortnite Trios characters for FNCS Season 4.
Riot Games

FNCS

The Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) is back for Chapter 2 Season 4, with a return to the beloved Trios format that fans have been clamoring to see make a return. With the action kicking off on October 9, here’s everything you need to know to make sure you catch all of the action.

FNCS is making its return to trios in Season 4 for the first time since the inaugural Season X event. While it’s been a pretty poorly kept secret, there are some changes to the format from when it last appeared in August 2019.

With qualifiers now completed, we’re heading into the main stage of the FNCS Season 4 event, with a full month of competitive Fortnite on the way featuring some of the biggest names in the game competing for their cut of the prize money.

FNCS Season 4 format

FNCS Season 4 returns to the Trios format that has been used in the past, and is arguably the most popular competitive format in the tournament’s history, with past events filled with massive plays and huge battles that make for the ultimate Fortnite viewing experience.

As always, FNCS runs on a points-based scoring system, with your final placement in matches contributing to your overall score at the end of the weekend. Those who manage to win a game will receive 25 points as their reward, with the values decreasing incrementally down to 17th place, with anyone finishing below that scoring nothing. There are points for finding eliminations though, so players will be on the lookout for enemies to wipe out and add to their tally.

FNCS scoring system

  • Victory Royale: 25 Points
  • 2nd: 20 Points
  • 3rd: 16 Points
  • 4th: 14 Points
  • 5th: 13 Points
  • 6th: 12 Points
  • 7th: 11 Points
  • 8th: 10 Points
  • 9th: 9 Points
  • 10th: 8 Points
  • 11th: 7 Points
  • 12th: 6 Points
  • 13th: 5 Points
  • 14th 4 Points
  • 15th: 3 Points
  • 16th: 2 Points
  • 17th: 1 Point
  • Each Elimination: 1 Point

FNCS will be running in all the same regions it has been for the last few seasons: NA-West, NA-East, South American, EU, Middle East, Asia, and OCE, with the competition running on PC and consoles.

FNCS Season 4 will feature three weeks of qualifiers, with the top 15 teams from each week qualifying for the Grand Finals, who will be joined by the 87 teams with the highest cumulative points over the three qualifying rounds, with up to 132 teams competing in the Grand Finals on October 29.

FNCS stream

As always, Epic Games will be hosting their own broadcast for the FNCS Season 4 events, complete with commentary and analysis to make sure you catch all the action as it happens. You can check out the official Fortnite FNCS stream on their official Twitch channel, which has been embedded below.

FNCS Season 4 dates

FNCS Season 4 will run across four weeks ⁠— three weeks of qualifiers, and one week for finals. If you want to sign yourself up, these are the dates you need to know.

  • FNCS Week 1: October 9 – October 11
  • FNCS Week 2: October 16 – October 18
  • FNCS Week 3: October 23 – October 25
  • FNCS Finals: October 29 – November 1

The first day of each week will be an open qualifier. If you make the top 33 teams, you’ll be invited to play in the next two days for a chance to make it to the Finals.

FNCS isn’t the only competition coming to Fortnite Season 4. Weekly Cash Cups for Solos and Trios will be returning, while the Dreamhack Online Open (Solo) will also take place across NA and Europe.

With players set to earn up to $111,000 for winning the whole tournament, you can rest assured that there will be plenty of action when the action kicks off.

Who is competing in FNCS Season 4?

While each of the FNCS Qualifying Heats are open to any player who has reached the Champion League divisions in Arena or higher, we know some of the big names who will be competing in the tournament, and their teammates for the event. You can take a look at a selection of the confirmed FNCS Trios below.

  • Bugha, Avery, and Jamper
  • Vivid, Co1azo, and RoLLer
  • Clix, Bizzle, and illest
  • Cizlucky, LazarP, and Owl
  • Scoped, Highsky, and Tuxey
  • Chap, Coop, and Skqttles
  • Riversan, Dubs, and Megga
  • Zayt, Saf, and Stretch
  • Benjyfishy, Savage, and LeTsHe
  • Mongraal, mitr0, and Tayson