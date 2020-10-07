Slacke's trio wins Fortnite Ninja Battles Week 6: final placements - Dexerto

The sixth and final week of Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins’s very own tournament has just wrapped up and we’ve got you covered with a full recap of the Fortnite Ninja Battles action.

What originally started back in May has finally come to an end. Ninja’s Fortnite competition was supposed to span just six weeks. However, due to various delays, the event has only just reached the finish line on October 6.

Each and every week saw the biggest names and the best players in North America going head to head for their share of $80,000. The final week was no different as everyone from Clix to Bugha showed up and competed in five consecutive matches.

It was an intense end to the action as only one trio could walk away as the final winners in Ninja’s own event. Here’s how the action unfolded in Week 6.

. @illest_ making his case for being the best controller player in the game 😲 he, @ClixHimself and @FaZeBizzle take game 5#NinjaBattles pic.twitter.com/YaeZPa9yHg — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) October 6, 2020

The final single-day tournament featured 33 trios all vying for the top spot. Players had five games to put up the most kills possible, all while reaching the latter stages of the rounds and pushing for overall wins.

Ninja himself competed this time around, though he didn’t fare all too well with his teammates Ronaldo and Paper. Together they finished in the 27th spot as veteran competitors and former winners shot well ahead of their final score.

Only the Top 12 made it into the money at the end of the day. Many of the biggest names from benjyfishy to previous winner Arkhram couldn’t quite make the cut this time.

A number of up and coming pros made a name for themselves while a few familiar faces helped lead the charge. Ultimately, it was the trio of Acorn, Jahq, and Slackes that took out a commanding win in Week 6.

They didn’t just finish in the top spot, they did it convincingly with an 18 point lead over second. The top 20 for the final week of action can be found below.

Ninja Battles Week 6 – Final Placements

Placement Team Prize (USD) 1st Acorn, Jahq, Slackes $25,000 2nd Bugha, Jamper, Avery $15,000 3rd Clix, Illest, Bizzle $10,000 4th Commandment, Cented, Edgey $8,000 5th Av, RogueShark, Knight $5,000 6th Unkown, casqer, smqcked $5,000 7th Bucke, Kreo, Khanada $3,000 8th Reverse2k, Deyy, Mero $3,000 9th ASspect, npen, Xoonies $2,000 10th Degen, Ajerss, Animal $2,000 11th Vivid, DeRoller, Co1azo $1,000 12th Riversan, Dubs, Megga $1,000 13th EmadGG, HazThaGreat – 14th Zayt, Stretch, Saf – 15th Scoped, HighSky, Tuexy – 16th Nate Hill, Funk, Sticks – 17th Eclipsae, Klass, Crimz – 18th skqttles, nosh, Zyfa – 19th Coop, Chap, Furious – 20th MrSavage, benjyfishy, LeTsHe –

There’s no telling if a second wave of Ninja Battles may ever take place. Though Ninja was proud of how the competition came across overall. “The Entire Ninja Battles Process has been such a wonderful ride and an amazing learning experience,” he said.

This wasn’t the only major tourney to take place over the past week. If you missed out on the Chipotle Challenge, be sure to catch up with our full recap.