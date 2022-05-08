Ninja concerned competitive Fortnite No Build could spell disaster for battle royale

Twitch star Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins believes Fortnite shouldn’t introduce a competitive side to the Zero Build mode, as he’s unsure there are enough players to support it.

When Epic Games introduced the Zero Build mode to Fortnite with the Chapter 3, Season 2 update, it helped propel the battle royale back into the spotlight. Plenty of players, old and new, flocked to Fortnite to give it a try.

It’s been a little while since the update was new and fresh, but the game has remained popular even with Epic reintroducing the building element back to certain Fortnite game modes.

Some players have been left wondering if they’ll give the Zero Build mode a competitive side, seeing as many players are quite happy to stick to that. However, Ninja has some concerns about that.

The Twitch star, who has again seen his channel grow off the back of Fortnite’s returning popularity, touched on the topic during his May 4 stream, suggesting that it could be a massive negative for the battle royale if Epic makes the change.

“I don’t know if they want to split up their community that much where there is a Zero Build and a build solos, duos, trios, and squads, and now there is a Zero Build and build solos, duos, trios, arena, right?” Ninja said. “I don’t think they want to do that. I wouldn’t do that if I were them, there literally might not be enough players in the game to split up the playlists that much.”

The Twitch star also noted that the introduction of a competitive Zero Build playlist would be taken over by “giga sweats” who would dominate in the solos and duos matches.

As of now, there is no indication as to whether or not Epic will implement a Zero Build competitive side. They’ve kept building active in competitive play despite the popularity of the other option.

Ninja’s concerns about splitting up the playerbase even further are pretty legitimate and something the devs may have already taken into account. Though, we’ll just have to keep an eye on things.