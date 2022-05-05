Fortnite returns to iOS, but there’s a catch

Epic Games and Microsoft have entered into a partnership that bypasses the Apple ban and allows Fortnite to return to iOS.

Epic Games and Apple have been at each other’s necks in a legal battle based around the Fortnite devs making V-Bucks cheaper in-game than they were in the Apple Store, damaging the relationships between the two companies.

Since that moment, iOS players haven’t been able to play the coveted battle royale title on any of their Apple products.

However, news has come out that Epic Games and Microsoft have entered into a partnership allowing Fortnite to return to iOS systems – with a catch.

Fortnite returns to iOS through Xbox Cloud Gaming

On May 5, 2022, Microsoft announced that they had entered a partnership with Epic Games, allowing Fortnite to become playable through Xbox’s Cloud Gaming.

To “expand” their “business model to make cloud available to more people,” Microsoft brings the battle royale-based shooter to Android phones and tablets, Windows PC, and, last but not least, iOS systems through the use of a web browser.

Announced through their official Twitter account on May 5, 2022, Microsoft stated that players looking to bring Fortnite to their iOS devices won’t need to pay a penny for the game or service either.

Take your Victory Royale to the Cloud. Drop into @FortniteGame on your phone, tablet, or PC with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) for free. No install or subscription required: https://t.co/uh6uFw2PgD pic.twitter.com/P5x4NneZmw — Xbox (@Xbox) May 5, 2022

Microsoft also mentioned that Fortnite would be their “first free-to-play title” on Xbox Cloud Gaming.

So, players won’t need a subscription or installation hassle to jump off the battle bus and into the mayhem – just open a chromium-based browser and launch into the battle royale.

While this news comes as a shock to most, this is only the beginning for Microsoft and its partners like Epic Games as they will continue to “learn, implement feedback, and in time look to bring even more free-to-play titles to players through the cloud.”