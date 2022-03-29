How to watch Fortnite $450k Zero Build Twitch Rivals tourney: Dates, times, & format

Epic Games has just announced a Fortnite Zero Build tournament series featuring content creators on Twitch and a $450k prize pool.

Fortnite is teaming up with Twitch Rivals to hold the first-ever Zero Build tournament. The tournament will feature some of the platform’s largest Fortnite content creators as well as several rounds of creator-hosted tournaments.

There is also a collective prize pool of $450k spread across three regions making this one of the most lucrative Fortnite tournaments in recent history. With a number of former Fortnite superstars getting back into the game recently, this could be an event to remember.

Advertisement

Here’s everything we know about the Twitch Rivals Creator Series Ft. Fortnite Zero Build:

When is the Fortnite Zero Build tournament?

The Creator Series: Kick-Off is the first event in the Fortnite Zero Build Tournament. It will start at 1 PM EDT on April 2, 2022. Top creators from Europe, Latin America, and North America will compete across two days.

Read More: Asmongold finally returning to Fortnite after Zero Build update

Europe will compete on April 2 at 1 PM EDT/7 PM CET. Latin America will compete on April 2 at 6 PM EDT/7 PM BRT. And North America will compete on April 3 at 5 PM EDT. Each region will be competing for a $300k prize pool ($100k per region).

Additionally, a few North American content creators will be hosting 5 more tournaments throughout April and May. The details for each are listed below:

Advertisement

Pgod Date: April 7, 2022 Prize Pool: $10,000

Alixxa Date: April 13, 2022 Prize Pool: $10,000

Sommerset Date: April 21, 2022 Prize Pool: $10,000

NickEh30 Date: April 28, 2022 Prize Pool: $10,000

Mystery Guest Date: May 12, 2022 Prize Pool: $10,000

Grand Final Date: May 25, 2022 Prize Pool: $100,000



How to watch Fortnite Zero Build tournament?

While the tournament is reserved for Twitch streamers, Fortnite fans can tune in to the action via the official Twitch Rivals channel. The broadcast will also be available in Portuguese and Spanish.

Each region will play five games of Fortnite Zero Build from the start time listed above. The official Fortnite Twitch channel will also broadcast the event. As well, members of each team will be broadcasting their own perspectives.

Fortnite Zero Build tournament format

The Twitch Rivals Zero Build tournament will be a trios tourney. Each team will be composed of three Twitch streamers from their respective region. The competitors have yet to be announced.

Advertisement

Read More: Ninja and Tfue get massive Twitch boost from Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 update

As per the tournament’s official page on Twitch Rivals, teams score points based on placement and eliminations. Each elimination is one point, and getting a Victory Royale is worth 30 points.

As well, each competitor will walk away from the tournament with a cash prize. However, only the top 10 teams will earn more than $1,000 per player. Members of the first-place team will earn $7,000 each.

We will continue to update this story as more information is made available.