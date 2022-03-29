Asmongold finally returning to Fortnite after Zero Build update

Fortnite has finally announced that its Zero Build feature is here to stay and the news has sent shockwaves across the Twitch community; so much so that Asmongold might be lining up a return.

Epic Games made the call following an extremely positive response from the game’s community, which saw big names who used to be part of Fortnite Battle Royale’s streaming scene such as Ninja, Dr Disrespect, and Tfue dive back into the game.

The news was posted to the developer’s blog on March 29, and a statement read: “Zero Build is a pure test of weapon, item, and traversal ability. Zero Build can be found on the Discover page as Solo, Duos, Trios, and Squads playlists.”

Obviously, this attracted a number of high-profile comments in the replies. One of those people was Asmongold – who can usually be seen playing Lost Ark, World of Warcraft, and other MMORPG titles.

Asmongold responds to Fortnite Zero Build update

While Epic have clarified that Fortnite’s building mechanic had been temporarily disabled and was due to return at the end of March, Epic Games has decided to surprise everybody by making the major change permanent in their battle royale mode.

In a tweet, they said: “No building, no problem! It’s all about your combat skills on the ground.”

Fuck it I think I'm gonna start playing fortnite again — Zack (@Asmongold) March 29, 2022

Asmongold responded soon after, announcing something that perhaps his viewers never saw coming in a million years… A return to Fortnite is on.

He said: “Fu*k it, I think I’m gonna start playing Fortnite again.”

TimTheTatman & DrLupo weigh in on Fortnite Zero Build update

In another tweet, TimTheTatman posted: “YESSSIRRRRR” and DrLupo said “I love you” to the developers.

I love you — DrLupo (@DrLupo) March 29, 2022

Now, while this might be something of a surprise for Asmongold’s fans, the timing couldn’t be better for him to make such a move. The Build vs No Build debate has been a viral phenomenon since they removed the mechanic, with the game’s community divided and big streamers coming back to the map in droves.

Whether or not it will just be a one-off stream or a more regular feature on his Twitch channel in the coming weeks remains to be seen, but the possibility of the latter possibly hinges on gameplay.