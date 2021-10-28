How to watch FaZe Nissan $100k Fortnite Pro-Am: Stream, teams, more

FaZe Clan are hosting a charity Fortnite tournament with gamers, streamers, and Manchester City players. From streams and schedule to players and format, here’s what you need to know about the FaZe Nissan $100,000 Fortnite Pro-Am Invitational.

FaZe Clan, Fortnite streamers, and Man City competing

Half of $100,000 prize pool donated to charity

Takes place on November 4 at 10 a.m. PT

FaZe Clan are no strangers to Epic Games’ battle royale. Among the gaming and esports organization’s Fortnite players, there are streamers and pros like Nate Hill, Bizzle, and Benjyfishy.

All aforementioned names will be repping FaZe during the tourney, but they’ll be joined by some others — including players from the Premier League’s Manchester City.

FaZe Nissan $100k Pro-Am: Stream

The main hub for the tournament will be FaZe’s official Twitch account, which we’ve embedded above for easy access.

Advertisement

You can also check out specific players’ POVs like Nate Hill and Bizzle.

FaZe Nissan Pro-Am: Schedule, format, and prize pool

The tournament will take place on November 4th at 10 a.m. PT. There will be eight trios split in a Swiss format Zone Wars with some “juggernaut celebrities.”

There will be giveaways to viewers during the stream and a $100,000 prize pool. In the end, the winning trios will donate half of the earnings to a non-profit charity of their choice.

FaZe Nissan Pro-Am: Teams

It’s unclear what the exact teams will be for the tournament at this point, but some names have been confirmed:

FaZe Nate Hill

FaZe Bizzle

MCFC Threats

Benjyfishy

Unnamed Manchester City players

“Juggernaut celebrities”

We’ll add more details about the format and invited teams as they become available.