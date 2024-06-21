Fortnite trick lets you skip annoying grind for Metallica notes

A new Fortnite trick lets players skip the grind to collect Metallica music notes and eases the job when completing the quest.

Fortnite x Metallica collab is going strong as players are completing event-related quests to claim free cosmetic rewards. Furthermore, the new Festival Battle Stage mode and Metallica songs have users on the grind to complete quests before they are rotated out.

One such quest requires players to collect Metallica music notes, as they work like puzzle pieces that fill the gaps in the incomplete picture. However, to collect those notes, players must eliminate enemies or open containers like Chests, Ammo Boxes, Cash Registers, and so on.

But each elimination or container will only grant a maximum of two Metallica notes, which can be a stressful grind. To counter this, one player found a trick that lets you collect over 20 notes in minutes.

The trick requires you to get your hands on a Repair Torch and visit a Service Station. Once there, equip the Repair Torch and walk closer to the Fuel Pump to refill the torch, even if it’s full.

Spam the interact button in front of the pump and you’ll see a bunch of notes falling on the floor. Collect around 20 of those to complete the quest and claim free Metallica quest rewards.

This simple yet genius trick baffled players who have spent days grinding. One such player said, “The fact that I’ve both found out just now that you can get notes this fast and refill a goddamn blow torch just blew my mind.”

Another person mentioned that players can spam the interact button to repeatedly pick up and release the fuel pump nozzle. This, too, will help speed up quest completion.

