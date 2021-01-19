Fortnite v15.21 early patch notes: downtime announced, Mythic item, Jungle Hunter Quests, bug fixes - Dexerto

The upcoming Fortnite v15.21 update patch downtime has been announced, ushering in the next quests in the game as well as a new Boss Character, Mythic Item, and more.
Rumors and leaks have already dominated much of the v15.21 news cycle, and is already giving players a good indication of which new and exciting skin should be hitting the battle royale soon.
Meanwhile, Epic Games are going to try to pump some more content for players to sift through with an updated questline called the Jungler Hunter Quests, which should occupy players until the v15.30 update.
But before then, the Fortnite community should be aware that the v15.21 downtime is expected to come through on January 20 at 1 AM PST / 4 AM EST / 9:00 UTC.
v15.21 brings:
✅ New Boss Character + Mythic Item
✅ Jungle Hunter Quests
✅ IO Guards removed from Arena
Here’s everything we know that could come in the v15.21 patch update hitting the live Fortnite servers on January 20.
Fortnite v15.21 early patch notes
General Top Issues
- When playing Fortnite, players cannot create system-level parties that include players on both PS5 and PS4.
- The Jumpshot Outfit is missing its facial hair.
- The Banner menu may be unresponsive to controller inputs, causing players to have difficulty editing their Banner with a controller or the Banner not updating properly.
- We’re investigating an issue that is causing players to experience a long loading screen after completing a session on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
- The sound effect of certain actions, such as opening a Chest or hitting a Weak Point, may be delayed.
Battle Royale
- In competitive playlists, players do not have access to their persistent stash of Bars. Instead, they are granted a set amount at the beginning of each match. This is intended. However, your end total of Bars in competitive playlists may appear in the Lobby in place of your persistent stash. This is a visual issue only.
- The weekly Legendary Quest to ‘Get Headshots’ is not always visible after completing the first stage of the quest.
- Players may receive damage mid-air when falling inside a car.
- Players and Spectators may notice inconsistent camera behavior or stuttering after being near a Car they recently drove then exited.
- Total Bars appearing as 0 in a match.
- Assets appearing invisible in Performance Mode alpha.
- Game freezing when going to the Compete tab on PlayStation/Xbox.
- Sand Tunneling temporarily disabled.
Save the World
- “Devices” and “Prefabs” tabs are swapped when viewing the Creative Inventory
- Blank Billboards created prior to 15.10 will have “Sample Text” added to them in the 15.10 update.
- Billboards that use channels to activate or hide text are not functioning properly.
Save The World Issues
- Eliminating Takers doesn’t count towards Ventures quest.
- Crashing during Endurance.
Mobile Issues
- RT/LT Triggers on Xbox Elite controller on Android.