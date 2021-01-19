 Fortnite v15.21 early patch notes: downtime announced, Mythic item, Jungle Hunter Quests, bug fixes - Dexerto
Logo
Fortnite

Fortnite v15.21 early patch notes: downtime announced, Mythic item, Jungle Hunter Quests, bug fixes

Published: 19/Jan/2021 21:50 Updated: 19/Jan/2021 21:51

by Alan Bernal
fortnite update patch notes season 5
Epic Games

Share

fortnite patch

The upcoming Fortnite v15.21 update patch downtime has been announced, ushering in the next quests in the game as well as a new Boss Character, Mythic Item, and more.

Rumors and leaks have already dominated much of the v15.21 news cycle, and is already giving players a good indication of which new and exciting skin should be hitting the battle royale soon.

Meanwhile, Epic Games are going to try to pump some more content for players to sift through with an updated questline called the Jungler Hunter Quests, which should occupy players until the v15.30 update.

But before then, the Fortnite community should be aware that the v15.21 downtime is expected to come through on January 20 at 1 AM PST / 4 AM EST / 9:00 UTC.

Here’s everything we know that could come in the v15.21 patch update hitting the live Fortnite servers on January 20.

Fortnite v15.21 early patch notes

General Top Issues

  • When playing Fortnite, players cannot create system-level parties that include players on both PS5 and PS4.
  • The Jumpshot Outfit is missing its facial hair.
  • The Banner menu may be unresponsive to controller inputs, causing players to have difficulty editing their Banner with a controller or the Banner not updating properly.
  • We’re investigating an issue that is causing players to experience a long loading screen after completing a session on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
  • The sound effect of certain actions, such as opening a Chest or hitting a Weak Point, may be delayed.

Battle Royale

  • In competitive playlists, players do not have access to their persistent stash of Bars. Instead, they are granted a set amount at the beginning of each match. This is intended. However, your end total of Bars in competitive playlists may appear in the Lobby in place of your persistent stash. This is a visual issue only.
  • The weekly Legendary Quest to ‘Get Headshots’ is not always visible after completing the first stage of the quest.
  • Players may receive damage mid-air when falling inside a car.
  • Players and Spectators may notice inconsistent camera behavior or stuttering after being near a Car they recently drove then exited.
  • Total Bars appearing as 0 in a match.
  • Assets appearing invisible in Performance Mode alpha.
  • Game freezing when going to the Compete tab on PlayStation/Xbox.
  • Sand Tunneling temporarily disabled.

Save the World

  • “Devices” and “Prefabs” tabs are swapped when viewing the Creative Inventory
  • Blank Billboards created prior to 15.10 will have “Sample Text” added to them in the 15.10 update.
  • Billboards that use channels to activate or hide text are not functioning properly.

Save The World Issues

  • Eliminating Takers doesn’t count towards Ventures quest.
  • Crashing during Endurance.

Mobile Issues

  • RT/LT Triggers on Xbox Elite controller on Android.
Fortnite

How to get Man City Fortnite skin early: FaZe City Cup Kickoff set

Published: 19/Jan/2021 15:14 Updated: 19/Jan/2021 15:36

by David Purcell
Man City Fortnite skins
Epic Games / Man City

Share

faze clan Fortnite Chapter 2

A brand new Fortnite Battle Royale tournament is on the horizon for players, the FaZe City Cup, and top performers will have a chance to unlock brand new Manchester City football skins in-game. 

In what’s been described as a continuation of a “groundbreaking” partnership between esports org and former Premier League champions, a new tournament is coming soon to the battle royale game.

The news was announced on January 19, with exciting rewards up for grabs. This will no doubt be a draw for fans of English football, but a broader audience as well. On top of the Man City offerings, it’s also been confirmed that those who unlock this exclusive skin can rotate it out for a number of other club shirts – from a selection of partners.

So, let’s take a look at everything we know about the event, and how to get your hands on those elusive Man City x FaZe Clan skins.

How to get Fortnite Kickoff skins

Fortnite FaZe City cup
Epic Games
The FaZe City Cup is coming soon in Fortnite.

The selection of football skins will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop from January 23, to purchase. There will also be a new ‘Fancy Footwork’ emote included in the set, which can be bought or unlocked by playing in the newly announced competition.

Though, if you would like to get them early, you’re going to have to work for it. Just like previous collaborations with Epic Games, such as Samsung in the past, players will have to earn their spot in the top 100 of a competitive Duos event to grab them. That means, of course, that just 50 Duos will be granted early access.

When is the FaZe City Cup in Fortnite?

The FaZe City Cup in Fortnite is set to start up on January 21, and will be a one-off event.

This is the first competitive tournament set up as part of this relationship between Manchester City and FaZe Clan, and it seems as if both parties are really looking forward to seeing how it plays out.

“The FaZe City Cup featuring Fortnite is an important illustration of our groundbreaking partnership with Manchester City,” says FaZe Clan CEO Lee Trink. “Alongside Manchester City, we are thrilled to be a part of a competitive tournament in Fortnite. We look forward to building this tournament and producing more entertaining competitions in the future.”

Nuria Tarre, Chief Marketing Officer at City Football Group, said: “The FaZe City Cup featuring Fortnite is an exciting first for the club in one of the most popular gaming titles globally and we hope fans worldwide will get involved in the competition and wear their Manchester City outfits in-game with pride.”

Fortnite Kickoff set explained

The set allows players to choose which kit they would like to wear, from a selection of partner clubs. Once unlocked, according to Epic Games, you can choose from the following clubs:

  • Manchester City FC
  • Juventus
  • AC Milan
  • Inter Milan
  • AS Roma
  • Seattle Sounders FC
  • Atlanta United
  • Los Angeles FC
  • Santos FC
  • Wolves
  • West Ham United FC
  • Sevilla FC
  • Sporting CP
  • Borussia Mönchengladbach
  • FC Schalke 04
  • VFL Wolfsburg
  • Rangers FC
  • Celtic FC
  • Cerezo Osaka
  • Melbourne City FC
  • Sydney FC
  • Western Sydney Wanderers
  • EC Bahia

There will also be a Pele emote, celebrating the Brazilian legend’s iconic celebration by jumping in the air and punching his fist out.

Who is competing?

Players are being encouraged to sign up for the competition, and if you’re one of those people, be warned. Some top players will be competing on January 21.

In a press release it was confirmed that both FaZe Mongraal and FaZe Nate Hill will be taking part. Those who have seen these two play the game before will know they’re top builders, and certainly will provide stiff competition.